 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Petra CortrightEXPAND
Petra Cortright
Courtesy of the artist and FEMMEBIT Festival

Arts Pick: FEMMEBIT Festival

Shana Nys Dambrot | May 29, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

There's a lot of talk about the Year of the Woman, and in some ways at least the culture-sector patriarchy is more smashed than ever, with more respect for female-identifying artists and filmmakers. But one area that could use some love is tech and computer science, where women remain drastically under-represented. The tech-savvy ladies of FEMMEBIT are here to change that, taking a creative perspective on how the future of visual and social culture is not only digital — it's female.

Jennifer MoonEXPAND
Jennifer Moon
Courtesy of the artist and FEMMEBIT Festival

Their interdisciplinary collective exists to support and propagate the world-changing work of L.A.-based tech artists, and at the FEMMEBIT Festival 2019 you can encounter digital video, audio and augmented reality installations, live performances, topical conversations, dancing, cocktails, and other immersive futuristic experiences. Artists like Nancy Baker Cahill, Jennifer Moon and Petra Cortright each use advanced technologies to advance the dialog.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

Civic Center Studios, 207 S. Broadway, downtown; opening night: Fri., May 31, 5 p.m.; programs all day Sat.-Sun., June 1-2; free. (213) 394-4226, femmebit.art.

Khelani Nichole / TransferEXPAND
Khelani Nichole / Transfer
Courtesy of the artist and FEMMEBIT Festival
DWP sound healingEXPAND
DWP sound healing
Courtesy of the artist and FEMMEBIT Festival
PellyvisionEXPAND
Pellyvision
Courtesy of the artist and FEMMEBIT Festival

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >