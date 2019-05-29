Arts Pick: FEMMEBIT Festival

There's a lot of talk about the Year of the Woman, and in some ways at least the culture-sector patriarchy is more smashed than ever, with more respect for female-identifying artists and filmmakers. But one area that could use some love is tech and computer science, where women remain drastically under-represented. The tech-savvy ladies of FEMMEBIT are here to change that, taking a creative perspective on how the future of visual and social culture is not only digital — it's female.

Jennifer Moon

Their interdisciplinary collective exists to support and propagate the world-changing work of L.A.-based tech artists, and at the FEMMEBIT Festival 2019 you can encounter digital video, audio and augmented reality installations, live performances, topical conversations, dancing, cocktails, and other immersive futuristic experiences. Artists like Nancy Baker Cahill, Jennifer Moon and Petra Cortright each use advanced technologies to advance the dialog.