Arts Pick: Bold Pas

Taking place in and around Old Town Pasadena, BoldPas: A Day of Art & Play in Old Pasadena might be the most Instagram-worthy spot to visit this weekend. Grab a guide map at one of the information booths and stroll down the neighborhood's streets and alleys, where you'll find 17 art installations that are bold in both color and size, and consist of everything from 300 balloons and origami to a pop-up tattoo shop and a giant coloring book. Better yet, take part in art and printmaking workshops at one of several businesses, the Armory Center for the Arts and sp(a)ce gallery at Ayzenberg, which is displaying the exhibit, "Robot Remix," or geek out in front of Big Bang Theory Way, where DJ Glenn Red will spin tunes. If that's not enough shots for your feed, nearby landmark Pasadena Playhouse is hosting its annual block party, with two stages of performances, family activities, food and tours.

Old Town Pasadena; Sat., June 8, noon-8 p.m.; free. (626) 356-9725, oldpasadena.org.