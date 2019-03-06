Artist Derrick Maddox Goes Walking

There is depth and thoughtfulness, material wit and humanist insight, and an urbane, esoteric empathy at the heart of mixed-media works by Los Angeles artist Derrick Maddox. Semiotic sophistication mingles with folk-inflected found-object assemblage in such profusion that it’s hard to believe this is the artist’s first solo show in L.A.

Curated by Yael Lipschutz and on view through March 13 by appointment at painter Henry Taylor’s former studio in Chinatown, “Lucid Within the Dream, Touch Yourself You Are Breathing” offers a keen selection of examples of Maddox doing his best to, as he says, “take ugly, dirty and discarded things, and make them into something beautiful.”

Collected on daily walks taken through Northeast Los Angeles, the discarded objects (part of a larger series called “I Went Walking”) gathered in a quasi-meditative ritual are reminiscent of how Robert Rauschenberg is said to have worked. He’d walk out of his studio (coincidentally, in New York’s Chinatown neighborhood) and make that day’s art exclusively out of what he found in a square block radius. Think twigs, pebbles, broken skate decks, rubber baby-bottle nipples, torn photographs, newspapers and wood panels.