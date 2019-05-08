Artist Cey Adams and PBR Launch National Mural Day With Lola YS in DTLA

Downtown locals enjoy their share of bold and ambitious mural art, but this week they may have noticed a new addition to their colorific urban landscape. On Naud St. in the Arts District, Lola YS has added a new edificial painting, part of a nationwide initiative from Cey Adams and Pabst Blue Ribbon. This rather iconic, in its own way, brand has been pursuing arts support for the past few years, donating product to art events, having can-art contests for emerging artists and sponsoring public murals.
But this new project puts an interesting spin on all that. For National Mural Day, PBR has partnered up with artist Cey Adams — a major force behind the creative campaigns and visual identities of Def Jam, working with musical artists like Run DMC, Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, LL Cool J, Jay Z and Mary J Blige. He has shown his original art at MOMA and Brooklyn Art Museum and created the book, The Mash Up: Hip-Hop Photos Remixed by Iconic Graffiti Artists which had a smash showing in Los Angeles at Fahey/Klein show last year.
“National Mural Day is an opportunity to celebrate and showcase the talents of muralists everywhere,” Adams tells the Weekly. "Murals and street art have always been important elements of my work, and my hope is that National Mural Day becomes a platform for artists and communities to celebrate public art."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
As part of National Mural Day, PBR with Adams’ guidance sponsored murals in New York City, Philadelphia, Detroit, Nashville, Denver, Charleston, Portland, Washington, D.C., Austin, Seattle, Atlanta, and of course, Los Angeles, with our new Lola YS piece.
"For me, public art is about bringing color, wonder and a sense of escapism hedged in the terms of humanity-creating portals through which people can pass into a different dimension for a little bit of their day," says Lola. You can go see her blue-ribbon work for yourself next time you’re downtown, and follow the campaign nationally using the #NationalMuralDay hashtag.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!