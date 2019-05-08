Artist Cey Adams and PBR Launch National Mural Day With Lola YS in DTLA

Downtown locals enjoy their share of bold and ambitious mural art, but this week they may have noticed a new addition to their colorific urban landscape. On Naud St. in the Arts District, Lola YS has added a new edificial painting, part of a nationwide initiative from Cey Adams and Pabst Blue Ribbon. This rather iconic, in its own way, brand has been pursuing arts support for the past few years, donating product to art events, having can-art contests for emerging artists and sponsoring public murals.

But this new project puts an interesting spin on all that. For National Mural Day, PBR has partnered up with artist Cey Adams — a major force behind the creative campaigns and visual identities of Def Jam, working with musical artists like Run DMC, Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, LL Cool J, Jay Z and Mary J Blige. He has shown his original art at MOMA and Brooklyn Art Museum and created the book, The Mash Up: Hip-Hop Photos Remixed by Iconic Graffiti Artists which had a smash showing in Los Angeles at Fahey/Klein show last year.

EXPAND Cey Adams Courtesy of Pabst Blue Ribbon

“National Mural Day is an opportunity to celebrate and showcase the talents of muralists everywhere,” Adams tells the Weekly. "Murals and street art have always been important elements of my work, and my hope is that National Mural Day becomes a platform for artists and communities to celebrate public art."