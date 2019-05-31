Art Pick: Yoskay Yamamoto at GR2

It's one thing to say a painting is dreamy, but it's another level when an image takes you inside a whole world of serene and surreal subconsciousness. In Yoskay Yamamoto’s My Colour With U in Mind, that's just what the artist accomplishes. His cast of ethereal figures and stylized, patterned settings, combine abstraction of gentle colors with emotion and humor of text and expression, the result is a strange pop-inflected lullaby. The moon, the night sky, single figures like islands in the ocean waters, and here and there, a quirky greeting from life on earth make for low-key wonderlands in which we see ourselves reflected in unfamiliar mirrors.

GR2 Gallery, 2062 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle; opening reception: Sat., June 1, 6:30-10 p.m.; exhibit: Wed.-Thu., noon-6 p.m., Fri.-Sat., noon-8 p.m., Sun., noon-7 p.m., through June 19; free. (310) 478.1819, giantrobot.com.

Related: Artist Talk on Sunday, June 2, 3-5pm; free. Facebook Event.

