Art Pick: "Semiotics" at La Luz de Jesus

Romantic, emotional, at times surreal and always eccentric, in Semiotics, works by four artists infuse the galleries at La Luz de Jesus with the elements of a parallel language. Dianne Bennett, Meagan Boyd, Carlín Díaz and Nathan Reidt each creates their own take on a more dreamlike way of interpreting the world and their experiences of it, following the rules of their own allegories. From pop-inflected stylized scenic compositions to zesty, detail rich mixed media tableaux, finely rendered but impossible anatomies, and folkloric, feverish fables, this show strikes a fanciful, thoughtful tone of visual poetry.



Dianne Bennett, "Stop / You're Already There / Yucca Brevafolio" Courtesy of La Luz de Jesus

La Luz de Jesus, 4633 Hollywood Blvd., Los Feliz; opening reception: Fri., June 7, 8-11 p.m.; exhibit: Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Thu.-Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun., noon-6 p.m., through June 30; free. (323) 666-7667, laluzdejesus.com.

