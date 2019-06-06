 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Carlín Díaz "Man Trying to Put Out a Fire"EXPAND
Carlín Díaz "Man Trying to Put Out a Fire"
Courtesy of La Luz de Jesus

Art Pick: "Semiotics" at La Luz de Jesus

Shana Nys Dambrot | June 6, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

Romantic, emotional, at times surreal and always eccentric, in Semiotics, works by four artists infuse the galleries at La Luz de Jesus with the elements of a parallel language. Dianne Bennett, Meagan Boyd, Carlín Díaz and Nathan Reidt each creates their own take on a more dreamlike way of interpreting the world and their experiences of it, following the rules of their own allegories. From pop-inflected stylized scenic compositions to zesty, detail rich mixed media tableaux, finely rendered but impossible anatomies, and folkloric, feverish fables, this show strikes a fanciful, thoughtful tone of visual poetry.


La Luz de Jesus, 4633 Hollywood Blvd., Los Feliz; opening reception: Fri., June 7, 8-11 p.m.; exhibit: Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Thu.-Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun., noon-6 p.m., through June 30; free. (323) 666-7667, laluzdejesus.com.

Continue Reading
Nathan Reidt, "Night Goat"
Nathan Reidt, "Night Goat"
Courtesy of La Luz de Jesus

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >