Art Pick: Mike Mollett and L.A. Mudpeople at MorYork

As a founder of the performance group L.A. Mudpeople, artist Mike Mollett is used to getting dirty. Their warm and surreal earth-encrusted public actions are like neo-primitive Dadaism, activating civic and cultural spaces with their unique rendering of eternal community. But Mollett is also an accomplished visual artist, who translates his urban folk materialism into prints and mixed media sculptures, many of which are interactive and very noisy.

Mollett’s current exhibition at MorYork Gallery's new Highland Park location features a number of his small and large spheres, ball-shaped tumbleweeds made of scavenged materials which can be rolled and shaken and played with, as well as a series of quieter sculptures and prints based on the urban/organic scavenging idiom. The exhibition is on through May 30, but Sunday afternoon it is activated by the Mudpeople and Bent City in a live performance event.

MorYork, 4959 York Blvd., Highland Park; Sun., May 26, 1-3:30 p.m.; free. (323) 868-2784.