 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Greg Craola Simkins, "Let the Outside In"EXPAND
Greg Craola Simkins, "Let the Outside In"
Courtesy of KP Projects

Art Pick: Greg "Craola" Simkins at KP Projects Opens May 18

Shana Nys Dambrot | May 17, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Greg Simkins is a big deal in the world of street art and urban murals, where he first became known under the moniker Craola, as part of an eclectic and evolving crew-based scene. But all along and with increasing prominence over the years, it’s been his dedication to a pure and paradigmatic studio painting practice that’s captured critical acclaim and the popular imagination.

In his exhibition of new paintings Let the Outside In, Simkins expands on his strangely romantic, finely painted, lavishly detailed, storybook surrealism, offering a new suite of anthropomorphic birds and beasts enacting symbolic, emotionally charged vignettes of courtly, literary whimsy.

Continue Reading

KP Projects, 633 N. La Brea Ave., Hollywood; (323) 933-4408, kpprojects.net; Tuesday - Saturday, noon-6pm, through June 16; Opening reception: Sat., May 18, 7-10pm, free w/ rsvp.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >