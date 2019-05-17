Art Pick: Greg "Craola" Simkins at KP Projects Opens May 18

Greg Simkins is a big deal in the world of street art and urban murals, where he first became known under the moniker Craola, as part of an eclectic and evolving crew-based scene. But all along and with increasing prominence over the years, it’s been his dedication to a pure and paradigmatic studio painting practice that’s captured critical acclaim and the popular imagination.

In his exhibition of new paintings Let the Outside In, Simkins expands on his strangely romantic, finely painted, lavishly detailed, storybook surrealism, offering a new suite of anthropomorphic birds and beasts enacting symbolic, emotionally charged vignettes of courtly, literary whimsy.

Greg Craola Simkins, "Rascal" Courtesy of KP Projects