Art Pick: Gallery Night at the Bendix Building

You can’t miss the towering red neon sign atop the Bendix Building. Once and partly still a bustling garment industry center of manufacture and merchandising, increasingly, it’s also home to a dance company (Heidi Duckler), artist studios (about 40) and independent contemporary art galleries (about 10 at last count). And this weekend, that number ticks up, with the inaugural exhibition at Von Lintel Gallery anchoring a night of opening receptions throughout the building at 1206 Maple.

Von Lintel’s first exhibition features 16 artists whose photography-based works are not particularly well-suited for Instagram. “Does not Reproduce” makes the case that the pixelated facsimile of art on a backlit screen, where depth, detail and materiality become all but indiscernible, is not a substitute for the experience of standing in front of the actual artwork and engaging with it. Put your smartphone in your pocket for this one. [Carolyn Marks Blackwood, Christiane Feser, Rosemarie Fiore, Valerie Jaudon, Chuck Kelton, Klea McKenna, Floris Neusüss, Kate Petley, Osceola Refetoff, Paul Rusconi, Christopher Russell, Joachim Schulz, Joseph Stashkevetch, Canan Tolon, Michael Waugh, John Zinsser.]

2nd floor, 6-9pm; vonlintel.com

Ivanco Talevski at Tiger Strikes Asteroid Courtesy of the artist