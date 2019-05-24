Art Pick: Gallery Night at the Bendix Building

You can’t miss the towering red neon sign atop the Bendix Building. Once and partly still a bustling garment industry center of manufacture and merchandising, increasingly, it’s also home to a dance company (Heidi Duckler), artist studios (about 40) and independent contemporary art galleries (about 10 at last count). And this weekend, that number ticks up, with the inaugural exhibition at Von Lintel Gallery anchoring a night of opening receptions throughout the building at 1206 Maple.
Von Lintel’s first exhibition features 16 artists whose photography-based works are not particularly well-suited for Instagram. “Does not Reproduce” makes the case that the pixelated facsimile of art on a backlit screen, where depth, detail and materiality become all but indiscernible, is not a substitute for the experience of standing in front of the actual artwork and engaging with it. Put your smartphone in your pocket for this one. [Carolyn Marks Blackwood, Christiane Feser, Rosemarie Fiore, Valerie Jaudon, Chuck Kelton, Klea McKenna, Floris Neusüss, Kate Petley, Osceola Refetoff, Paul Rusconi, Christopher Russell, Joachim Schulz, Joseph Stashkevetch, Canan Tolon, Michael Waugh, John Zinsser.]
2nd floor, 6-9pm; vonlintel.com
The Tiger Strikes Asteroid arts collective celebrates its 10 year anniversary with the fourth of its multi-city concurrent exhibition(s) “Orbits” which is happening simultaneously at all four of its national franchises — in Philadelphia where TSA was founded in 2009, plus New York, Chicago, and of course, Los Angeles, where they’ve had a presence since 2014. Each show features four artists, one from each of the cities, the better to examine their interconnected legacies and the conversations that unfold in placing their work in dialogue with one another. [Anne Bray, Gregory Coates, Ruyell Ho, Ivanco Talevski]
5th floor, 7-10pm; tigerstrikesasteroid.com
Monte Vista Projects opens “Relatively Calm,” a collection of works by the interns that keep this artist-run space (and partners TSALA) together, and who are of course, artists themselves. Through personal experience, time, and process, this group of artists investigates the juxtaposition of chaos and tranquility in their work. [Josh Kawahata, nicola lee, Jordynn Nusz, Rebeca Sanchez, Beverly Siu]
5th floor, 7-10pm; montevistaprojects.com
Also on the 5th floor, 515, the studio gallery project periodically known as POST, opens with a solo show of works by Lise Holm (7-9pm); and A-B Projects hosts an installation by Katie Short which honors the extended life of the light bulb in BURNOUTS, an installation where the phantom voices of materials are given new form and value (6-9pm).
At Durden & Ray, “Repeating Fragments” is a group show curated by Ed Gomez and Brian Thomas Jones, featuring diverse works that examine the appeal of obsessive mark-making and pattern recognition. [Justin Bower, Carolyn Castaña, Dave R. Clark, Ed Gomez, Brian Thomas Jones, Mela M, Mary Anna Pomonis, David Spanbock]
8th floor, 7-10pm; durdenandray.com/exhibitions
Track 16 shows ceramic sculptures by Galia Linn, whose works appear fragile, but in the end, are rock strong. The physical cracks in her work become a window into the internal makeup of the vessels; a metaphor for strength and beauty; a testament of surrender. The work negotiates the delicate balance between the limits of the medium and how this is both symbolic for — and reflective of — life’s imperfections, which cannot be controlled.
10th floor, 7-10pm; track16.com
