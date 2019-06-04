Art Pick: Declaration Takes a Holiday

If you’ve cruised the Venice boardwalk or bike path any time in the last 18 years, you’ve seen a vectored, angular steel sculpture by Mark di Suvero, planted in a grassy hillock like a sword, facing the ocean like the nautical sextant it evokes. It has mystery and swagger, and it strikes a surreal and monumental presence against the sweep of the western horizon.

In 2001, Mark di Suvero installed “Declaration” in honor of the Venice Art Walk’s 22nd edition, and its support of Venice Family Clinic’s community-based healthcare mission. Now “Declaration” is setting sail for a more permanent home elsewhere, and will soon be deinstalled — but not before nearby gallery L.A. Louver hosts its farewell party this Wednesday evening.

"At the time of installation, the work was was intended to be on view for six months. Nearly two decades later, we didn’t foresee how important this piece would become to the Venice community," L.A. Louver owner Peter Goulds tells the Weekly. "Yet with its steel beams, its gesture of welcoming with arms outstretched to the city, rather than the ocean, it became a focal point and a natural monument, where we held a remembrance service for the victims of 9/11 in December 2001. Since then, it has been an icon of the Venice beachfront."