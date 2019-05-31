Art Pick: Altadena/Pasadena Open Art Studios Tour

Altadena and Pasadena are lovely, historic neighborhoods in the city's eclectic ethos; and increasingly, the area is home to a diverse population of artists. Open Studios has been organizing their ranks for years, conceiving exhibitions, receptions, community events and sometimes, such as this weekend, self-guided art tours.

Participation is up to over 70 artists showing across 25 locations, from schools and private homes to dedicated art buildings, emporiums and collectives, many of which have live music, food and other secret sauce in store for visitors.

Mark Steven Greenfield Courtesy of the artist

Fans of painting, sculpture, ceramics, photography, textile, and design objects — not to mention fans of working studios, architectural adaptation, and creative enclaves — can download the map, or better yet, pick up a printed copy at one of three locations, such as the always exuberant McGinty's Gallery at the End of the World.