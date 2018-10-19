 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
Armando Lerma, Chinese New YearEXPAND
Armando Lerma, Chinese New Year
Shana Nys Dambrot

Armando Lerma and the Treasure of Rio Xanta

Shana Nys Dambrot | October 19, 2018 | 9:42am
AA

Armando Lerma, known to many as a member of the former artist collective Date Farmers, offers a solo show of new work this month, in which he continues his experiments with augmented, manipulated hand-painted signs. His unique style blends vintage objects and traditionally derived motifs into a kind of post-Pop Chicano folk-art style, with a lively aesthetic and a profound core of commentary.

Armando Lerma at Eastern Projects GalleryEXPAND
Armando Lerma at Eastern Projects Gallery
Shana Nys Dambrot

The show's quasi-cinematic title — written in full as “Eastern Projects Gallery Presents Armando Lerma in Rio Xanta” — gives it a classic Western flair, like an old Gary Cooper movie, and there’s a liminal storyline that’s part carny, part cowboy, a kind of escapism that is not really freedom.

Lerma’s appropriation of old signage — think classic Route 66–era Coca-Cola signs and roadside attractions — combines with original painting, mixed media and both historical and modern storylines. Swap meets, flea markets and fancy antique stores are stocked with widely collected old metal signs, which with their eccentric fonts, saturated colors and jaunty graphics are redolent of bygone, perhaps simpler times.

Armando Lerma, Community (STFU)EXPAND
Armando Lerma, Community (STFU)
Shana Nys Dambrot

What was once just another corporate ad, made in the ordinary way, for Coca-Cola, say, or the local body shop gas station, diner or perhaps a traveling circus, becomes with time nostalgic. What was once something ordinary, that may even have been casually discarded, becomes a reclaimed treasure. In this way, much of Lerma’s source material is found objects, and as such each comes with a preloaded history, a backstory. The way Lerma treats those elements is to embrace, include, honor and incorporate their histories and former functions — because those elements speak to his own personal history, too.

Armando Lerma, Bubble Gum SpiderEXPAND
Armando Lerma, Bubble Gum Spider
Shana Nys Dambrot

Lerma’s aesthetic of adaptive reuse gives rise to a few different kinds of hybridizing, which he uses to express the relationship of mutual threat between man and nature. With aspects of archaeology and modernism, pop culture and blended heritages, street art and old-timey craftsmanship, exuberant palette and a dark surrealism of content and image, Lerma’s work engages and entertains, then educates.

Rio Xanta is on view at Eastern Projects Gallery, 900 N. Broadway, Chinatown. Tue.-Sat., noon-6 p.m.; through Nov. 3, when there will be a closing reception from 6 to 10 p.m. easternprojectsgallery.com

Armando Lerma, Bob LazarEXPAND
Armando Lerma, Bob Lazar
Shana Nys Dambrot

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: