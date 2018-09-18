Are the Myths and Cliches About L.A. True or Not?

Native Angelenos like me are super tired of people, especially those not from here, telling us about our city. We're tired of gossip rags portraying Los Angeles as nothing more than a paparazzi backdrop; we're tired of wellness blogs and fashion mags' pretentious and limited portrayals of L.A. women as yoga moms, Goop-sters and rich hippies; and we are really tired of clueless New York Times writers trying to act woke about what it's really like here with think pieces that equate a walk around Olvera Street or a meal at a taco truck with some kind of cultural immersion.

I didn't think we needed a whole book about what everybody gets wrong because, well, those of us who grew up here already know that L.A. is not what people outside think it is, and no amount of visits to Disneyland, the Walk of Fame, the Sunset Strip, ArtWalk or even Skid Row will enlighten you. You have to live here, and you have to live here for a while. Even then, you won't be in the natives club. Only people who got lost as a kid in the supermarket here, had a birthday party in a public park here, went to the beach as a teen here, had their first drink in a bar here, had their first makeout session in a car parked on a neighborhood street here, got in a car accident here, saw their first live music here, went to school here and lived through the riots, earthquakes and car chases, as a child and then an adult, really know. Native Angelenos are proud and we are a little defensive. OK, we also might be too insulated and presumptuous about what we think we know about our city. And a lot of us could bone up on our local history.

Courtesy Knock Knock LLC

The new book This Is (Not) L.A. seeks to open the minds of not just outsiders and transplants but natives as well. The book has been endorsed by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (which might be the opposite of a selling point to some, but whatever you feel about the guy's politics, he is a native who knows this city well). Author Jen Bilik is not from L.A., by the way, but she has lived here since the late '90s. Being from the Bay Area (where, as she states in the press release, “hatred of Los Angeles was our birthright — though we characterized it as a rivalry”) actually gives her a perspective that is needed to dispel the stereotypes, clichés and outright falsehoods about Los Angeles that many have. Plus her co-author is a native who knows what's up, former L.A. Weekly music editor Kate Sullivan. Also, the intro alone gets this thing heavy credibility: It was written by none other than Jonathan Gold, who, as always, beautifully captures the colors and threads that make this city a true tapestry (his word).