All the Womxn, All the Cities: Every Woman Biennial Branches Out

Mangonadas in hand, a festive crowd on Sunday shuffled between the last patches of sunlit sidewalk and the inside of a smallish storefront in the Fashion District — where nearly every inch of wall was covered in a superbloom of lovingly curated feminist art. The salon-style exhibition is a local outpost of the wildly popular Every Woman Biennial, first conceived in 2014 as a rejoinder to male-dominated institutional surveys in New York (namely the Whitney Biennial, which inspired its original moniker, “The Whitney Houston Biennial,” until the late singer’s estate quietly shut that down). Los Angeles is the first exploratory foray into what organizers hope will be a global movement.

“It’s like a birth — it’s the beginning, in L.A. Does it work, is it cool?” wondered artist and founder C. Finley, noting nearly all of the 100 or so participating artists are local. “I have maybe one or two pieces from New York; it’s mostly from L.A. because my shipping budget is, you know, nothing.” (Finley lives between NYC and Europe but has shown in L.A. and has a massive mural, “Divine Feminine,” at Pico and Grand).

Nestled between wholesale vendors on the ground floor of the Bendix Building near Santee Alley, the L.A. edition is smaller in scale “and maybe less polished” than this year’s New York iteration, which has grown to more than 600 artists, includes a film festival and last month drew crowds in the thousands. “We were more organized and people knew about us. We sent to everybody who’s ever been in the show and asked them to send it to their friends — like, female nepotism,” Finley said. In L.A., she drew on a tight-knit community of NYC transplants, respected West Coast names and artists she met at dinner parties and in the neighborhood only days before the opening. The resulting mix — including work from Lorelin Gilmore, Nneka Osueke, Meegan Barnes, Crystal Vielula — is dazzling.