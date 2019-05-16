Alfredo Romero’s Signs of Time at Simard Bilodeau

The hand-painted storefront ads that cover the walls of old Mexican towns are beautiful and melancholy, nostalgia-inducing and photogenic testaments to the family businesses and vernacular creative flourishes of small trade history. And they are disappearing. Whether by operations of time and weather or destruction in the name of supposed progress, these homespun wall paintings are becoming not only a lost art, but simply lost.

From hand-rendered brand logos for Nestlé and the ubiquitous Coca-Cola, to home-spun postings for mechanic shops, business hours, and taco spots, there is something irresistible about the flaking, crumbling layers of color, the previous images and text poking through, the integration into eclectic architectures, and the way the aging surfaces communicate the weight of the decades they’ve witnessed, and the traces of the hands that painted them.

While artists have chronicled in photographs and representational paintings their compelling, palimpsestic aesthetics and the layers of historical social insight they offer, artist Alfredo Romero takes a more direct approach to saving these walls — science-based conservation, careful removal, and proper preservation. The new exhibition of these “wall works” in Vestiges of Our Times at Simard Bilodeau Contemporary presents a suite of these colorful, richly textured tableaux — not paintings of the old walls, but archeological segments of the walls themselves.