A WeHo Real Estate Project’s Murals Enliven the Neighborhood

We’ve all noticed the growing trend within the real estate investment and development sector, as more and more design firm brands seek not only to reflect L.A.’s long tradition of public art, murals and unique architectural flair but also to respond to the current street art–inflected aesthetic of our urban visual culture. The inclusion of interior and exterior murals in particular is now not only permissible but encouraged, increasingly even actively commissioned as part of new construction and adaptive reuse projects.

For a suite of sites in West Hollywood it’s calling Color L.A., Metros Capital’s ideas about real estate take this creative approach to heart, commissioning murals for new edifices that the developer hopes will appeal not only to potential residents but to the entire neighborhood, and anyone who drives through.

“We wanted to think way beyond the usual approach of updating properties with modern finishes,” says Metros Capital co-founder Nick Halaris. “We thought that authentic art — art that actually comes from the community surrounding the property — might be an interesting answer.” So they decided to hold a competition. “We've been floored by the responses.” And they will definitely be using this approach again.