A New Video Docu-Series Talks Art From the Bottom Up

Released today on Amazon Prime, "From Bottom to Top” is a new series of micro-documentaries pairing artists in engaging, informal and far-ranging conversations — across both discipline and circumstance. The project represents a unique partnership between filmmakers Bel Deliá and Annalea Fiachi and the Skid Row–based arts program Studio 526 and the People Concern.



EXPAND Alyson Reed and Hugo Gonzalez Courtesy From Bottom to Top

The premise is simple yet profound — that whether you are struggling or on the way to stardom, as an artist, your challenges are universal to all creative humans. The conversations ingeniously demonstrate the way that a dedication to art can cut across all walks of life, and that at a fundamental level, art reminds us all of our common humanity.

Artists from Studio 526 engaged with actors, dancers, writers, painters, musicians, comics, directors and more for honest conversations on the ups and downs of a life in the arts from their continuum of perspectives and inspirations.

