4
Anthony James
Anthony James
Courtesy Melissa Morgan Fine Art

A Double Oasis of Contemporary Art and Modern Design in Palm Springs

Shana Nys Dambrot | February 13, 2019 | 12:00pm
AA

ART PALM SPRINGS
The Art Palm Springs art fair, while scheduled to coincide with Modernism Week — sharing not only the Convention Center but reciprocal show tickets — is not necessarily about the classic, glossy futurism associated with the chic desert aesthetic. If anything, its roster of about 80 galleries is motivated to bring the disparate practices of artists from around the world to the curious and cultured desert denizens and the Angelenos who make the drive.

Sylvain LefebvreEXPAND
Sylvain Lefebvre
Courtesy Rebecca Hossack Gallery

Related Stories

Continue Reading

The fair's unique combination of regional legends and international newcomers shakes things up in a memorably engaging, stylish way. That said, our highlight picks are naturally rather L.A.-centric, as we look forward to checking out offerings from Los Angeles Art Association sculpturally activating the VIP lounge; Venice Institute of Contemporary Art restaging its acclaimed “Out in the Streets” photography exhibition; Open Mind Art Space with a roster including dimensional wall works by Benjamin Lowder and Andre Yi; works by Rob Grad and Victor Wilde in the REN Gallery mix; and actionistic mixed-media paintings by Rotem Roshef and photographs by Oren Lukatz at Sagi Rafael’s curatorial project IAILA (Israeli Artists In Los Angeles).

Rotem Roshef
Rotem Roshef
Courtesy IAILA
Andre YiEXPAND
Andre Yi
Courtesy Open Mind Art Space
Osceola Refetoff
Osceola Refetoff
Courtesy Venice Institute of Contemporary Art

Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs; Fri., Feb. 15, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., Feb. 16-17, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Mon., Feb. 18, noon-5 p.m.; $25. Opening party: Thursday, Feb. 14, 5-9 p.m.; $100 (includes weekend festival pass). Art-palmsprings.com.

facebook.com/ArtPalmSpringsFair
twitter.com/artpalmsprings
instagram.com/artpalmsprings

Victor WildeEXPAND
Victor Wilde
Courtesy REN Gallery

MODERNISM WEEK
Modernism Week (which is really more like two weeks) is the jewel in the crown of Palm Springs midcentury culture. Its legendary show and sale, and the jam-packed schedule of more than 350 tours, parties, concerts, feasts, art exhibitions and dress-up activities, shine a bright light on the architecture, design and fashion zeitgeist of the chic high modernism with which the town has become all but synonymous.

Palm Springs Convention Center (Show & Sale), 277 N. Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs; other events at various time and locations; daily, Feb. 14-24; modernismweek.com.

facebook.com/modernismweek
instagram.com/modernism_week
twitter.com/modernismweek

Phil Epp
Phil Epp
Courtesy Modern West Fine Art

