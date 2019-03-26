2019 Artadia Los Angeles Awards Go to Carmen Argote, Ron Athey and Diedrick Brackens

A number of grants, fellowships and big-ticket exhibitions have been announced recently, but among them, do not miss the news of the 2019 Artadia Awards, given earlier this month. Artadia is a national nonprofit that provides individual visual artists with monetary grants in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, New York City (where it is currently based), San Francisco (where it was founded in 1997) and in Los Angeles, where 2019 grants have gone to Carmen Argote, Ron Athey and Diedrick Brackens.

The Artadia Awards were founded to fill the chasm in individual artist grants left by the dissolution of the National Endowment for the Arts program in the late 1990s. Argote and Athey will each receive $10,000; as the inaugural Marciano Artadia awardee, Brackens will receive $25,000. This is Artadia’s fifth year making unrestricted awards to artists in Los Angeles.

EXPAND Diedrick Brackens, in the decadence of silence (2018), hand-woven cotton and acrylic yarn, 75 x 74 inches. Courtesy Artadia

Olivia Marciano tells the Weekly that, "It is such a pleasure to celebrate the inaugural Marciano Artadia Awardee, Diedrick Brackens, in addition to the two Los Angeles Artadia Awardees, Carmen Argote and Ron Athey. Brackens addresses a complicated intersection of handwork, textile, the body, and historical symbolism that gives what he weaves and stitches a profound depth and resonance. I am looking forward to the Marciano Artadia Award supporting Artadia’s mission as a key resource to support artists of unique skill and vision in Los Angeles on an annual basis, and could not be more thrilled with the outcome of this year’s competitive selection process."