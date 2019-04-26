16 Best Things to Do This Week in L.A.

From dance performances on the Santa Monica Pier and a homebrew and home cooking festival to theater tackling homelessness, here are the 16 best things to do in Los Angeles this week!

fri 4/26

DANCE

Continue Reading

Oceanfront Steps

Fans of live dance and folk who like the beach will find both at this year's To the Sea: Dance Concerts on the Pier. After maneuvering through the crowds on the Santa Monica pier, enjoy the Pacific Ocean rolling by and watch high-energy, live dance performances curated by choreographer Jacob Jonas and his eponymous Jacob Jonas The Company. The Friday show includes the high-flying gymnastic troupe Diavolo, plus Marco Goecke, the Groovalos and the host company. Saturday and Sunday's lineup includes the 7 Fingers, Ryan Heffington, Walter Painter, Katherine Helen Fisher, BalletWorks, Mike Tyus, Cyberotica, Sabrina Phillip and Jonas' troupe. Free, but reservations are strongly recommended for what has become a popular event. Western end of the Santa Monica Pier, 200 Santa Monica Pier A, Santa Monica; Fri.-Sun., April 26-28, 6 p.m., seating opens 5:15 p.m.; free with reservation. jacobjonas.com/home/tothesea. —Ann Haskins

PHOTOGRAPHY

L.A. in Picture

For the last seven years, United Photo Industries has hosted Photoville, the largest free photography festival in New York, which annually attracts more than 90,000 visitors. For the first time, the nonprofit and the Annenberg Space for Photography co-present Photoville LA, a similar photography pop-up held over two weekends at Century Park (adjacent to the space). It features more than 55 installations displayed in repurposed shipping containers, photo cubes and banners, and more than 200 photographers represented by the Annenberg, L.A. Times, ESPN, National Geographic and other organizations. The artists cover both local and international subjects, including topics that focus on California, from gang members and East L.A. car culture to wildfires and the L.A. River, as well as the Annenberg's own new exhibit, "Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop," which runs through Aug. 18. Discussions, workshops, a community beer garden and Smorgasburg food vendors also are part of the schedule. Annenberg Space for Photography, 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Century City; Fri.-Sun., April 26-28; Thu.-Sun., May 2-5, hours vary; free. (213) 403-3000, photoville.la. —Siran Babayan

EXPAND Estevan Oriol, This Is L.A., part of "Photoville L.A." Courtesy of the artist

sat 4/27

FOOD&DRINK

Homebrew Fest

"Homemade" is almost always better when it comes to food and, maybe even more so, Latin food. That's because it's created with love. The SoCal Cerveceros are obviously full of amor as they celebrate their fourth anniversary by hosting Coldxela 2019, a homebrew beer f­­­estival supporting The Gumball Foundation, an East L.A. nonprofit. More than 50 homebrewers from all over the city will be pouring different styles, including IPAs, hazy IPAs, Hefeweizens, lagers, Belgian saisons, Witbiers and golden stouts. There will be cider, too, plus Latin dishes (including vegan) for pairing. Live music will accompany the consumption and scheduled entertainment includes soul and reggae from Scarlett and the Fever, Latin rock from Fayuca, island sounds from Tropi Corillo, hip-hop from Boyle Heights native Mescalito, and Subsuelo Crew DJs spinning cumbia, funk and more. LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main St., downtown; Sat., April 27, 2 p.m.-7 p.m.; $15-$40. eventbrite.com/e/coldxela-homebrewed-craft-beer-festival-tickets-56680637312. —Lina Lecaro

EXPAND Casey Weldon, Taking Shade Courtesy Thinkspace

ART

Insta Surrealism

With a silky dark beauty and an unapologetic love of Instagram kitsch, Casey Weldon's new painting exhibition, "Latent Content," goes beyond its foundation in pop surrealism and into territories of cheeky humor and biting social critique. Sonic booms, impish mutant cats, psychedelic chemtrails and name-brand chiaroscuro are all integral to his language. But his saturated palette, dreamlike juxtapositions of imagery, forced perspective, patterns and visual puns also create uniquely lovely works of art that deconstruct the topsy-turvy world even as they celebrate its quirks. Thinkspace Projects, 6009 Washington Blvd., Culver City; opening reception Saturday, April 27, 6-9 p.m.; Tue.-Sat., noon-6 p.m., through May 18; free. (310) 558-3375, thinkspaceprojects.com/shows/caseyweldon-2019/. —Shana Nys Dambrot

MUSIC

A Taste of What's to Come

Jeffrey Kahane was such a forceful presence at L.A. Chamber Orchestra that it was likely a very difficult process to replace the conductor-pianist when he stepped down as music director in 2017 after a 20-year run. Jaime Martín has been designated as LACO's next music director. Although the Spanish conductor-flutist doesn't officially begin his position with the orchestra until next fall during the 2019-20 season, he presides over an interesting program this weekend. Mezzo-soprano Kelley O'Connor is featured in the West Coast premiere of Voy a Dormir, a song cycle that LACO co-commissioned from composer Bryce Dessner, who plays guitar with The National. The bill is buttressed with a performance of W.A. Mozart's momentous and moving Requiem. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale; Sat., April 27, 8 p.m.; $31-$143. (818) 243-2539. Also at Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood; Sun., April 28, 7 p.m.; $28-$130. (310) 825-4401, laco.org. —Falling James

ART/CULTURE

Speaking Up

Focusing on the diversity and often under-appreciated artistic expression in Los Angeles, Our L.A. Voices is a free arts festival melding short film, dance, music, spoken word, theater performance and a multitude of visual art work, all exploring the theme of "Origin Stories" — Angeleno narratives and stories about how we each got here and where we are going. The fest offered practical workshops covering topics such as copyrighting artists' work as a prelude last week. But this weekend is about having fun and about how art can bring people together to do just that. Shop at Jardin del Arte — the fest's public marketplace (curated in partnership with Residency Art Gallery and Molcajete Dominguero) featuring paintings, photography, postcards, jewelry and plants from L.A. artists including Patrick Martinez, Ramiro Gomez, Chinwe Okona and Noé Olivas, to name a few. There's too much going on to list it all, but here's a small sampling of what to expect: "flash theater" from Playwrights' Arena, KPCC's in-person presentation of "Unheard LA" stories, the Annenberg Space for Photography's "Photoville LA" exhibit, a Residency Art Gallery show curated by Rick Garzon, a children's film showcase curated by Elizabeth Shepard, and much more. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown; Sat.-Sun., April 27-28, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free. grandparkla.org/event/grand-parks-our-l-a-voices-a-pop-up-arts-culture-fest. —Lina Lecaro

EXPAND Lili Agg is part of MUTO Collective's "Acidic Taste" at Durden and Ray. Courtesy Durden and Ray

ART

Frustrated Artists

As a robust collective program centering around its Los Angeles base of artists, Durden and Ray represents something special in the gallery landscape, creating a platform for accessible and edgy thematic group exhibitions that increase the communication between artists and audiences. One of the most interesting things they do with their big, sunny Bendix Building space downtown is host exchanges with similarly minded cohorts from national and global cities. This weekend they welcome the artists of Budapest's MUTO collective, who present "Acidic Taste," a collaboration between several of Durden and Ray's artists and guests from Hungary, curated by Zsófia Kókai, and centering on the theme of frustration. Durden and Ray, 1206 Maple Ave., Suite 832, downtown; opening reception Sat., April 17, 7-10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., noon-5 p.m., through May 5; free. durdenandray.com/exhibitions. —Shana Nys Dambrot

sun 4/28

NIGHTLIFE

Dance All Night Long

Giorgio's chic disco vibes are still alive and kickin' at The Standard Hotel on Sunset after six sexy years, and once again, creators Bryan Rabin and Adam Bravin are going big to celebrate. The club, named after Giorgio Moroder (who actually performed for the promoters and L.A. fanslast year for his birthday) once again presents Giorgio's LIVE at theGlobe Theatre, this time with a massive and multi-faceted fête that promises to be as unforgettable as their more intimate affairs. Dita VonTeese will sparkle on stage with a performance along with synth pop kings Holy Ghost!, while the dance floor is sure to be packed thanks to DJ sets by disco fave Cerrone, drag legend Lady Bunny, and Giorgio's DJ Adam 12. Globe Theatre, 740 S. Broadway, downtown; Sat.-Sun., April 27-28, 7 p.m-2 a.m.; $45. (310) 384-3789, ticketfly.com/purchase/mobile/index/1827364?fbclid=IwAR1G-uldoSGJvUj1Wi2UWW_0wj26YA9Zhj7TLLeoRnwGl2nA5XUyIDj64-Q. —Lina Lecaro

EXPAND Courtesy Downtown Modernism

SHOPPING

The Fanciest Flea

Modernica hosts a new edition of Downtown Modernism at its Vernon HQ east of downtown. This is the site of its retro-modern decor factory as well, which means that this sprawling sale includes not only a profusion of Modernica samples alongside the chic design wares of more than 80 guest vendors but also tours of the fabrication house itself. So if Norwegian wood, Bakelite, rice-paper shades, injection-molded Fiberglass and eccentric palettes of turquoise and ochre are your cup of tea, you've got an early morning Sunday. And heads up, a lot of folks, including the Modernica factory sale staff, take only hard currency. So bring cash. Lots of it. Modernica, 2901 Saco St., Vernon; Sun., April 28, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; $8. (323) 826-1611, ladowntownmodernism.com. —Shana Nys Dambrot

CONVENTIONS

Meet the King

For fans of The Smiths and the band's incomparable singer Morrissey, soon is now! The 2019 Smiths/Morrissey Convention is back celebrating all things Moz at the Avalon. The all ages event, hosted by Richard Blade, will feature live tribute bands (This Charming Band from San Francisco and Maladjusted from L.A.) and collectibles, contests, prizes, giveaways and goodies, plus rare videos and guest DJs including Alex Transistor, Steven Wayne, Larry G, LuvLee and Jedi. There will even be Moz karaoke hosted by Jay Tando. The event's special guests will be Spencer Cobrin (Morrissey's drummer from 1991-98), signing autographs and taking pics during a meet and greet. And to round out the event, there will be food; all vegetarian, just like the King likes it! Avalon, 1735 Vine St., Hollywood; Sun., April 28, 6 p.m-1 a.m.; $25. musicconventions.com. —Lina Lecaro

COMEDY

Food for Thought

Janeane Garofalo is an irrepressible comedic force who all too rarely performs a solo set in town these days. What often seems to be wildly rambling digression about the vagaries of her personal life and sharp-eyed observations about pop culture are mixed in with more pointedly acidic observations about our current political climate — she should have a field day mining the Trump administration's ongoing treachery and cruelty to immigrants for subject matter. A curious thing happens along the way, though, as Garofalo weaves in and out of various thoughts, side thoughts and random interpolations. When she puts it all together, what seems to be a random hodgepodge of outrage and empathetic commiseration turns out to be in the end a soulful and insightful evisceration of numerous sacred cows. Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake; Sun., April 28, 8 p.m.; $23. (310) 871-3526, dynastytypewriter.com. —Falling James

FOOD & DRINK

Taste of the Eastside

Taste of the Eastside, better known as TOTE, returns to celebrate the ever-evolving and diverse Eastside and surrounding neighborhoods of Los Angeles. There will be more than 30 food and beverage vendors, including newcomers and longtime TOTE participants representing neighborhoods of Silver Lake, Los Feliz, Atwater Village, Echo Park, downtown, Highland Park and Eagle Rock. Fat Dragon, Little Dom's, Momed, Pine & Crane's newest sister restaurant, JOY, and plant-based newcomer Jewel will be on hand to raise funds for the Rose Scharlin Nursery School. Beverages from Ample Hills Creamery and Eagle Rock Brewing will help cool things down. Silver Lake Wines will hand out samples with live background music from Pretzel Logic. Los Angeles River Center and Gardens, 570 W. Avenue 26, #100, Cypress Park; Sun., April 28, 3 p.m. (VIP)/4 p.m. (general admission); $50 & $85. brownpapertickets.com/event/3924773. —Michele Stueven

2018's Homeward L.A. actors and directors Courtesy Homeward L.A.

mon 4/29

THEATER

Theater of Home and Homelessness

Across 10 days and dozens of separate productions featuring hundreds of talented actors, the citywide Homeward L.A. theater project runs from April 26 in Long Beach to May 5 in Glendale, with stops along the way in downtown, West Hollywood, Culver City and more. This Monday and Tuesday, the project lands at Boston Court Theater in Pasadena, bringing selections from its compendium of narrative monologues based on direct testimony of people who have experienced homelessness. The hope is that art can bridge the gap of attention and understanding that keeps this crisis unsolved, by telling stories that spotlight common humanity and entertain with tales of harrowing and uplifting experiences filled with poignancy, empathy and sometimes even humor. Homeward L.A.'s ticket sales also benefit the good work of Skid Row's Midnight Mission. Boston Court Theater, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena; Mon.-Tue., April 29-30, 8 p.m.; $20. homewardla.org. —Shana Nys Dambrot

tue 4/30

MUSIC

All About That Bass

The weekends are generally when L.A. Philharmonic presents its most dramatic and large-scale orchestral performances, but Tuesday nights at Disney Hall are becoming a thing in their own right, in a more stripped-down and artistically daring way. In addition to hosting its radical new-music series Green Umbrella on various Tuesdays throughout the season, L.A. Phil also uses the night for intimate chamber-music performances. In this edition, members of the orchestra's string section — including expressively nuanced cellists Robert deMaine and Dahae Kim — rumble up and down the staircase of Paul Hindemith's String Trio, Op. 34, and unfold the corners of Arnold Schoenberg's eerily adventurous String Quartet No. 4. Russian pianist Lucy Nargizyan sets forth Joseph Haydn's courtly Piano Trio No. 39. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown; Tue., April 30, 8 p.m.; $20-$60. (323) 850-2000, laphil.com. —Falling James

wed 5/1

GRAPHIC NOVELS

Hopey Changey

Back in the '80s, Jaime Hernandez and his brothers Mario and Gilbert created the beloved comic book Love and Rockets. Jaime was responsible for the "Locas" stories about two Latina friends and lovers, Hopey and Maggie, which he's developed over the decades both in Love and Rockets and in various solo comic books. In his new book, Is This How You See Me?, Hernandez charts the changes in the two sarcastic yet endearing characters, contrasting their early days as outraged but idealistic punks with their current status as relatively wiser middle-age women. He discusses the book with NPR's Nina Gregory. Skylight Books, 1818 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz; Wed., May 1, 7:30 p.m.; free. (323) 660-1175, skylightbooks.com. —Falling James

thu 5/2

MUSIC

Musical Adventures

Emanuel Ax's performances this week with L.A. Phil summarize the scope of the orchestra's ambitious 100th-anniversary season. On the one hand, the veteran Ukrainian-American pianist's rendition of Mozart's delicately airy Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-flat, K. 482, should emphasize yet again that there is nothing quite like the melodious grandeur of hearing L.A. Philharmonic perform traditional classical-music pieces in this acoustically marvelous room. Esa-Pekka Salonen will conduct Beethoven's First Symphony, but the program also includes the world premiere of progressive Dutch composer Louis Andriessen's The Only One — a bold contrast in keeping with L.A. Phil's persistent championing of adventurous new music. Meanwhile, downstairs in the lobby, a piano devours a bale of hay in La Monte Young's Fluxus-style installation Piano Piece for David Tudor No. 1. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown; Thu.-Sat., May 2-4, 8 p.m.; Sun., May 5, 2 p.m.; $20-$199. (323) 850-2000, laphil.com. —Falling James