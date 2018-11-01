13 Best Things to Do in L.A. This Week

From the second biennial Scent Fair to a showcase of L.A.'s female culinary talent, a live production of Mystery Science Theater 3000 and Election Night parties, here are the 14 best things to do in Los Angeles this week!

fri 11/2

DANCE

Striking Gold

Tucked away behind a retail building, this intimate venue with the descriptive name A Room to Create (better known by its nickname, ARC) has been a venue for dance classes and nurturing contemporary performance. Now ARC unveils a dance performance series; the first installment, Gold Series No. 1, features original works curated on the theme of that precious metal. The debut program includes notable local choreographers Madison Clark, Sarah Leddy, Carol McDowell, Daniel Miramontes, Alexx Shilling and Lailye Weidman. The works survey topics ranging from wearable art to popular music figures to the acceptance of being amazing. ARC, 1158 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; Fri.-Sat., Nov. 2-3, 8:30 p.m.; $20, $15 students & seniors. goldseries.brownpapertickets.com. —Ann Haskins

ART

Catch a Whiff of This

If you're doing early holiday shopping, follow your nose to the second biennial Scent Fair and pick out perfume that's more unusual — and probably cheaper — than the department-store variety. More than two dozen indie vendors and artists with names like Abduction, Beyond Human and Immortal Perfumes will be selling hand-crafted fragrances. Curated by the Institute of Art and Olfaction, the Chinatown-based nonprofit that "advances public and artistic engagement with scent," the weekend also features hands-on blending workshops and a keynote conversation with IAO founder Saskia Wilson-Brown and Mandy Aftel, founder of the natural-perfume house Aftelier. Friday's preview party offers singer/DJ Devendra Banhart and five sample vials for each of the first 30 attendees. Craft & Folk Art Museum, 5814 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Fri., Nov. 2, 7-9 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., Nov. 3-4, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; $7, $5 students & seniors, free under 10; workshops $65. (323) 937-4230, cafamshop.org/scentfair. —Siran Babayan

EXPAND The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Stranger Things Courtesy Rockwell Table & Stage

TV/COMEDY

Turning the Upside Down Upside Down

The Duffer brothers and company have turned out two excellent seasons of their love letter to '80s culture and all-around sci-fi goodness, Stranger Things. While fans wait to binge on a third season (expected next year), the show gets Rockwell Table & Stage's venerable "Unauthorized Musical Parody of..." treatment. The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Stranger Things transports viewers to Hawkins, Indiana — with a twist. The audience has a say in who lives and who dies via rolling dice, Choose Your Own Adventure–style. The production features a live band plus Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray), Eric Petersen, Emma Hunton and Garrett Clayton. As always, there's a two-drink/-item minimum, so come hungry and/or thirsty. Rockwell Table & Stage, 1714 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz; Thu.-Sat., Nov. 1-3, Nov. 8-10 & 15-17, 8 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 4 & 11, noon; $29, $49 & $59. (323) 669-1550, tickets.rockwell-la.com/event/fbe5bb2a312ada13b5a19a1442c493ec. —Avery Bissett

EXPAND Courtesy Gallery Western

sat 11/3

ART

It's a Small World

For two years now, Gallery Western has been presenting wide-ranging group and solo exhibitions of work in an array of mediums and styles from all of the most interesting and prolific artists. With local and international talents, its new exhibition seeks to create visual dialogue across boundaries of nations and languages. Featuring powerful, lyrical work by artists from Los Angeles to Bulgaria, Thailand, Colombia, Germany, Armenia, Mauritius, Mexico and Croatia, exhibitions like this bring the vast planet of culture closer to home, and make the big world just a little bit smaller. Gallery Western, 210 N. Western Ave., Koreatown; opening reception Sat., Nov. 3, 4-7 p.m.; exhibit runs thru Nov. 17, Tue.-Sat., noon-6 p.m.; free. (323) 962-0008, gallerywestern.com. —Shana Nys Dambrot

CULTURE

Step Out in Style

The ultimate dress-up day at Disneyland is back, and if you love shopping, the Happiest Place on Earth will be just outside the park itself at the Disneyland Hotel. It's a full weekend of spiffy vintage fashion–minded fun with the Dapper Day Expo taking center stage, offering a 30,000-square-foot marketplace filled with clothing, accessories, local cosmetics and grooming brands, eyewear, shoes, hats and more. Barbers and stylists will be on hand to get your 'do done, and there will be dancing with live bands twice a day plus free dance lessons before each set. But don't tire yourself too much — the ultimate backdrop for your festive and fierce looks is still inside the park with Mickey and Minnie! Expo admission is valid for both days and includes band performances and a seasonal Dapper Day button. Park passes with a special convention rate are available only online in advance. Free Dapper Day Expo shuttle runs continuously both days between Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Disneyland Hotel Exhibit Hall. Disneyland Hotel, 1150 W. Magic Way, Anaheim; Sat., Nov. 3, noon-7 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; $10, 12 & under free. dapperday.com. —Lina Lecaro

EXPAND John Valadez's Convertible Operas Courtesy the artist/Castelli Art Space

ART

One of L.A.'s Own

Magical realism is the order of the day at Castelli Art Space with "No One More Magical," an exhibition of paintings by John Valadez, one of the city's most important voices in Chicano art. Valadez's work both defines and transcends the genre it embodies, as the artist lavishes his finesse in color, landscape, anatomy and symbolism on narrative scenes of everyday life. His work seems to operate along a classical art historical continuum with the grace and gravitas of mythological frieze and Renaissance drama — yet his muses are the regular folk who make life in L.A. so vibrant and exuberant. His career has been defined by awards and accolades but as this lively show (curated by art historian Isabel Rojas-Williams) proves, he's still very much our hometown hero. Castelli Art Space, 5428 W. Washington Blvd., Mid-City; opening reception Sat., Nov. 3, 7-10 p.m.; exhibit runs Thu., Nov. 1-Wed., Nov. 7, noon-6 p.m.; free. (323) 308-0936, castelliartspace.com. —Shana Nys Dambrot

PHOTOGRAPHY

Behind the Veil

While you'll be hard-pressed to find a consensus on the best way for the United States to approach everyone's favorite dynastic dictator-run "rogue state," North Korea, one thing that's clear is that the country of 25 million remains an enigma to the average American. The work of Singaporean photographer Aram Pan, who has visited North Korea 19 times, offers the chance to dig past the superficial and catch glimpses of everyday life in the modern-day hermit kingdom. His 360-degree photos and videos have captured everything from weddings to water parks, and some of his never-before-seen photos will be on view as Pan discusses his travels. You'll also have the opportunity to purchase prints. De Plume, 5564 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sat., Nov. 3, 1, 3 & 5 p.m.; free. facebook.com/events/320369178541698/. —Avery Bissett

EXPAND Beryl Korot Alice Arnold

sun 11/4

OPERA

Creative Destruction

Even as humans encounter the consequences of rampant technology in this century, we're still making sense of the dramatic scientific upheavals that occurred in the 20th century. Composer Steve Reich and his video artist wife, Beryl Korot, focus on three disparate events that occurred over the past 100 years — the Hindenburg disaster, nuclear tests by the U.S. on Bikini Atoll and the cloning of Dolly the sheep — in their 2002 video opera, Three Tales. Reich's minimalist, cycling melodies, delivered by a small ensemble and five vocalists, are augmented by Korot's interlocking patterns of video imagery, archival footage and interviews, creating an alternately unsettling, momentous and haunting atmosphere in conductor Andreas Mitisek and Long Beach Opera's presentation. Ernest Borgnine Theatre, 855 Elm Ave., Long Beach; Sat., Nov. 3, 6 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 4, 2:30 p.m.; $49-$110. (562) 436-3983, longbeachopera.org/the-season/three-tales. —Falling James

mon 11/5

BOOKS

Photographing the Stars

As Rod Stewart once sang, "Every picture tells a story." The British rocker is just one of numerous subjects from the worlds of classic rock, sports and Hollywood whose visages have been documented by American photographer Annie Leibovitz. Each of her iconic photos already tells its own story in rich detail, from her famous nude images of Demi Moore, Keira Knightley and Scarlett Johansson on the covers of Vanity Fair to her photos of John Lennon on the day he was murdered. But Leibovitz also revealed some behind-the-scenes details and her photojournalistic methods in her 2008 book, Annie Leibovitz at Work, which has been released in a revised edition. Book Soup, 8818 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; Mon., Nov. 5, 1 p.m.; free, book is $49.95. (310) 659-3110, booksoup.com. —Falling James

tue 11/6

COMEDY

Lab Rats

Tired of screaming at your television all by yourself? Would you like to learn how to scream at the screen like a professional? Then show up and witness Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live as they gush forth their bon mots while 1988 Canadian sci-fi shocker The Brain unspools for your general delight and catharsis. Arguably the biggest thing to happen to weird movies since Harry & Michael Medved's 1980 book The Golden Turkey Awards, MST3K's 30th anniversary sees original host Joel Hodgson riffing alongside new host Jonah Ray and all the robots you've come to know and/or love. The Novo, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown; Tue., Nov. 6, 7 p.m.; $45-$55. (213) 765-7000, thenovodtla.com/events/detail/355697. —David Cotner

POLITICS

Watch the Blue Wave

Ladies seeking a space to watch the election with others who prioritize equality, inclusiveness and change in our local government should hit up Wildfang L.A. for She Came, She Saw, She F*cking Voted. The hip clothing store known for its tomboyish fashion and statement tees touts a safe space and lively atmosphere in which to watch the (possibly nail-biting) midterm election results, and it promises a good time no matter the results. They'll have "pundits and VIPs" commenting on the results, free beer, wine and snacks, plus self-care and services including massage and meditation. The event raises money for She Should Run, a nonprofit trying to change the face of government by providing guidance for women considering running for office. Wildfang, 3430 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake; Tue., Nov 6., 5:30-10 p.m.; facebook.com/events/424868664710962/. —Lina Lecaro

ART

Vote and Get a Free Beer

Longtime friends and partners in art and crime, Man One and Scott Power of the Crewest Studios family have a lot of fun (and beer) on their irreverent, enlivened podcast, Not Real Art. Swapping stories that keep the history of L.A. street art culture alive and kicking, and frequently touching on the intersections with music, photography, and anything else that sparks their imaginations, their love/hate/love relationship with modern creativity is too good to keep to your headphones. Hence the birth of the peripatetic Not Real Art Club — a live party version of the podcast in which anyone interested in the real real is invited to join the conversation, augmented by tracks by KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez, free pizza, beer specials and rotating company of artists, designers, musicians, makers and all the in-betweens. Note: since this edition falls on Election Day, your “I Voted” sticker earns you a free beer. Boomtown Brewery, 700 Jackson St., downtown; Tue., Nov. 6, 7-10 p.m.; $10. notrealartclub.com. —Shana Nys Dambrot

wed 11/7

FOOD

Breaking the Glass Ceiling

Men may still dominate the restaurant business, but the Skirball's Women in the Kitchen: Trailblazers of L.A. Cuisine spotlights female faces in the industry. Hosted by Lara Rabinovitch, Ph.D., an author and producer of City of Gold, 2015's documentary on Pulitzer Prize–winning restaurant critic Jonathan Gold, the three-part discussion series features local female chefs who reflect on the challenges of their careers, their favorite foods and how they're empowering other women working in restaurants. October's guest was Lien Ta, co-owner of Koreatown's Here's Looking at You. Tonight's conversation with Roxana Jullapat, pastry chef and co-owner of East Hollywood restaurant Friends & Family, will be followed by a tasting of some of her creations. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood; Wed., Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m.; $25. (310) 440-4500, skirball.org. —Siran Babayan

thu 11/8

MUSIC

Building Upon the Original

The worlds of jazz and classical music would appear to be diametrically opposed. Traditional classical music often is about disciplined replication and faithful adherence to a script, whereas jazz is generally free-form and improvisational. But this evening, composer Ted Hearne and wild Up conductor Christopher Rountree take a new look at John Coltrane's monumental 1966 opus Ascension. Instead of merely re-creating that landmark album, the duo are presenting Of Ascension, a series of new works that have been commissioned to invoke the spirit of Coltrane's visionary beautiful noise and cascading series of polyphonies and take them even further into the mystic. The Soraya, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge; Thu., Nov. 8 & 10, 8 p.m.; $44-$66. (818) 677-8800, thesoraya.org. —Falling James