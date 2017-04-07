Your Day Drinking Guide to DTLA Breweries

Avocado beer at Angel City Brewery Erika Bolden

Combine L.A.’s booming brewery scene and our perpetually gorgeous weather and you've got a perfect storm for day drinking. Add to that the fact that many of these breweries are accessible by public transit (and thanks to the Expo line extension, Westsiders have no excuse not to come downtown) and you've got all the ingredients for a brewery beer crawl. So, get yourself to DTLA's craft brewing mecca and enjoy these walking-distance breweries, from Little Tokyo to the Arts District to the Historic Core. We've planned out all the stops, so all you have to do is show up.

Angel City Brewery

The food trucks customarily stationed outside make Angel City a great spot to grab lunch and start your day of drinking. Even without its totally stacked beer roster, Angel City stands on it own as a buzz-worthy event space. The two-story warehouse regularly hosts all sorts of events that range from typical bar fare (trivia, karaoke and corn hole) to the more eclectic (farmers markets and an epic 2-mile run/yoga/beer combo). The result? A lively community feel that makes the brewery a great space to get to know the neighborhood and make new friends. However, even the most introverted beer drinkers have been lured to the premises off the strength of Angel City's beer list. Ease into your day drinking with the subtly tart honey grapefruit Angel City lager, but don’t miss the limited series Salted Caramel Gose. Goses are an old, traditionally sour German beer, but the Angel City version is laced with hints of caramel and vanilla to give it a modern feel. Angel City brews range from mid 4-6 percent ABV, making it easy to try a couple without getting too tipsy. — Aliza Abarbanel

216 Alameda St., downtown; (213) 622-1261, angelcitybrewery.com

Arts District Brewing Co. Sarah Bennett

Arts District Brewing Company

The Arts District Brewing Company is new, but it's already cemented a place in the downtown beer scene. The 17,000-square-foot space has key bar accouterments (vintage Skee Ball, check. Giant patio, check.) and a convenient take-out window for Fritzi, the adjacent restaurant from Redbird chef Neal Fraser. Use it to grab some tater tots and fuel up before your next stop. The guest beer menu has star beers from along the coast like San Francisco’s Anchor Brewing and Pizza Port down in Solana Beach. In the spirit of the crawl, grab a house brew—or a $10 beer flight. Crowd favorites include the oatmeal stout Velveteen Rabbit and the very hoppy Traction IPA. If you’ve somehow drank your fill of beer but want to continue your buzz, Arts District Brewing Company also offers a full bar. — Aliza Abarbanel

828 Traction Avenue, downtown; (213) 8177-5321, 213dthospitality.com/projects/arts-district-brewing-co

Mumford Brewing Co. flight Erika Bolden

Mumford Brewing

Mumford Brewing’s Little Tokyo location is located just enough off the beaten path to create a chill atmosphere — the perfect place to take a mid-crawl breather. Fight the urge to nap by ordering a Black Coffee Mamba beer, an American black ale made with Stumptown Coffee. After the caffeine kicks in, grab a board game and the $7 house sampler, which comes with three staff-selected beers and a pick of your own. — Aliza Abarbanel

416 Boyd St., downtown; (213) 346-9970, mumfordbrewing.com

Mikkeller SD beers at Mikkeller DTLA Sarah Bennett

Mikkeller DTLA

When the Mikkeller Bar in San Francisco first opened on the edge of the Tenderloin in 2013, it instantly became a marker of the West Coast’s dominance in global craft beer. As the first U.S. beer bar owned by famed Danish brewer Mikkel Borg Bjergsø, it featured 40 gleaming taps of incredibly rare beer from the best breweries in the world, including small European breweries and Bjergsø’s own globally recognized brand, Mikkeller. In the last year, Bjergsø has quadrupled down on his West Coast love, opening a bottle shop and taproom in Oakland, his first full-time permanent brewery in San Diego and — as of Valentine’s Day weekend — the country’s second Mikkeller bar, in a sprawling, 7,600-square-foot former Discount Tire Center warehouse in downtown Los Angeles. Stripped down to its wooden bones and minimally decorated with dim lighting and wall paintings of Philadelphia-based artist Keith Shore’s quirky bottle-label cartoons, Mikkeller DTLA feels more like an oversized wine bar than a thundering beer hall. A Scandinavian-tinted food menu (smørrebrød, house-made sausages, build-your-own cheese and charcuterie plates) from former Spring chef de cuisine Enrique Cuevas only adds to the low-key appeal. — Sarah Bennett

330 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown. (213) 596-9005, mikkellerbar.com/la.

Iron Triangle Brewing Company

Iron Triangle has a Prohibition-era speakeasy aesthetic that’s matched by a sign-less facade, so keep a sharp eye out for the entrance. Chances are there’ll be a food truck posted outside — regulars include Int’l Street Cuisine and Dos Gringos Tacos — to guide the way and provide delicious bar snacks. Once inside, walk through the open layout past brewing barrels to grab a brew. Contrary to its name, the Socially Awkward Berliner Weisse is the perfect summer beer to enjoy hanging out with friends. The low-alcohol white beer is delicious alone, but kick it up a notch with a shot of raspberry syrup. Then, balance the summery lightness with Mulholland’s Stash Barleywine, 10.5 ABV full-bodied ale rounded out with notes of caramel and fig. — Aliza Abarbanel

1581 Industrial St., downtown; (310) 424-1370, irontrianglebrewing.com

Golden Road Brewery Amy Scattergood

Golden Road Brewery

Golden Road Brewery’s Grand Central Market outpost is significantly smaller than the other locations on this list, but it’s not lacking in beverage options. Twenty types of Golden Road beer are available, accompanied by a menu of savory and sweet pierogies designed to accompany the brews. The pierogi are “California style” (read: vegan friendly and paired with salads), but there are also meat options available. Hoppy beers, like the Wolf Among Weeds double IPA, go nicely with the umami-heavy wild mushroom pierogi. Not an IPA or fungi fan? The ever-popular Golden Road Hefeweizen is a smooth wheat beer that’ll taste amazing with just about anything the market has to offer, and customers are able to drink a pint as they shop. — Aliza Abarbanel

317 S. Broadway, downtown. grandcentralmarket.com.

