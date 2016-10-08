Women, Whiskey and Tacos: The Top Tasty Stories This Week

This one's for the ladies! From a women's only whiskey club to a new, trendy brunch option, this week's top food stories are for all the hell-raising females out there. We even have a list of Andrea Borgen's favorite restaurants to complete your food bender. Take a look!

Women Who Like Whiskey: There's a New Club For You

Hold the wine, please — an experimental whiskey appreciation club for women is growing in Los Angeles. Launched in March, Women Who Whiskey's L.A. chapter has more than 1,500 registered members and boasts the club's largest branch in the world.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

EXPAND Barcito's Andrea Borgen Ryan Tanaka

A Guide to Boyle Heights Restaurants from Barcito Owner Andrea Borgen

Andrea Borgen is best known as the owner of downtown's Barcito. In that role she's getting all kinds of accolades, having recently been named as one of Eater's Young Guns, and as one of L.A.'s Zagat 30 under 30. Borgen, who lives in Boyle Heights, was kind enough to share her favorite places to eat in that neighborhood.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

EXPAND Lobster ramen at Jinya Courtesy Jinya Ramen Bar

$18 Lobster Ramen Debuts at Jinya Studio City

On Oct. 1, Jinya in Studio City and Robata Jinya in West Hollywood will debut a limited-availability menu item: lobster ramen. It’s the latest experiment in founder Tomo Takahashi’s attempt to elevate ramen to something worthy of luxury ingredients. Last year, Takahashi debuted a truffle ramen, and there are more bowls with high-end ingredients in the works.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

Executive chef Mark Salazar predicts that his fried chicken and beignets ($15) will attract brunch fiends. Chelsee Lowe

Brunch at Descanso Gardens Has Fried Chicken and Beignets

Budding horticulturists and nature enthusiasts have strolled the shaded pathways and stream banks of Descano Gardens since 1950, when the 160-acre site originally opened to the public. As of Oct. 1, all those green thumbs are sure to be joined by foodies, thanks to the debut of Maple, a weekend-only brunch concept by Patina Restaurant Group.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

Dry birds' nests Blessing Birdnest

Bird's Nest on Your Favorite Cocktail Menu — How It Got There

Bird’s nest soup sounds like it shouldn’t exist. But it does, and it truly is soup, with a real bird's nest as the main ingredient. It’s no potato and leek, that’s for sure. But bird's nest, sometimes called the “caviar of Asia,” might just make the leap into the mainstream. Perhaps an Instagram celebrity–endorsed energy drink, or even a cocktail component at somewhere like the Roger Room? California company Blessing Birdnest hopes so.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

