Wolfgang Puck Gets a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

In 2015, when Bobby Flay was the first chef ever to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, I was a little perturbed. As part of my grumping related to the incident, I provided a list of other chefs who might be more worthy of the honor. First up on that list? Allow me to quote myself:

Wolfgang Puck, because he has actually contributed to the culture of eating in Hollywood, has fed all its real stars, has a restaurant here (it's pretty good, apparently) and was a great TV chef himself.



Although I'm sure it had nothing to do with me (no, really, these things are all kinds of political in ways we'll never quite care about know), the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced last year that Puck would be getting his own star. That makes him the second chef to receive the honor. Yesterday, it was announced that Puck's will be the 2,608th star on the Walk of Fame, and he'll be getting it next week.

It probably goes without saying, but our official stance on this particular star is hearty approval.

Puck's star ceremony will take place next Wednesday, April 26 at 11:30 a.m. at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard. Can't make it to this momentous event? Don't fret! You can live stream it at walkoffame.com.

