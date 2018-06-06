Winner Winner, CBD Fried Chicken Dinner

Grub restaurant owners Betty Fraser and Denise DeCarlo opened their charming, converted 1920s bungalow in the heart of the industrial section of Hollywood on Saturday night for a rare dinner, which featured CBD-infused gourmet fried chicken with terpene cocktail pairings.

Lights twinkled and candles flickered in the rustic dining room and on the patio as guests enjoyed white wine–brined fried chicken with orange sage panko, Tecate-marinated fried chicken tacos with slaw and guacamole, curry drumettes with sesame seed crust and buttermilk Tabasco drumettes — all infused with terpenes — in the summer breeze.

“As an advocate for cannabis most of my life, and a caterer, I wanted to find a way to bring my two loves together,” says Top Chef competitor Fraser, who came upon the idea after attending a private cannabis seder.