Who Makes L.A.’s Best Tortilla? We Found Out at the Tortilla Awards

Los Angeles has a wealth of tacos, from trucks to gourmet. But how many people take time to focus on the tortilla, the very foundation of a taco?

Cue the Tortilla Awards, an event that pits some of the best tortilla makers in the area against one another to see who brings home the gold — seriously, there are golden tortilla plaques involved.

“We really want to celebrate the idea of what is the foundation of a great taco and how do all those elements work in synergy,” said restaurateur and MasterChef judge chef Aarón Sánchez, who is also a Tequila Cazadores brand ambassador. “Most primary and fundamental is the tortilla. It is the canvas, the base.”