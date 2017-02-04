Where to Watch the Super Bowl and Eat Dim Sum, Korean BBQ or Vegan Burgers

Bánh mì chicken burrito at Komodo Jean Trinh

This Sunday is Super Bowl 51. For most football fans, watching the Big Game outside of the house means heading to a reliable sports bar or buffalo wing joint equipped with lots of flat screens televisions. But trust us, there are many places out in Los Angeles for you to view the Pats face-off against the Falcons for Super Bowl glory that may be a lot more interesting than what you’re used to. Maybe check out a place that offers dim sum with your touchdowns, or a famous vegan restaurant loved by vegetarian-in-chief Bill Clinton.

No matter what part of town you may be in, there’s a great alternative viewing venue serving up interesting fare paired with awesome drinks that’ll definitely make your Super Bowl Sunday more memorable whether your team wins or not.

Here are a few we’re cheering for:

Triple 8 China Bar & Restaurant

Who says you can’t eat dim sum while watching the Super Bowl? You can if you’re hanging out at Triple 8 China Bar & Restaurant at L.A. Live. Dim sum and intricately pleated, delicate xiao long baos are available all day during the game. Happy Hour prices are in effect for Triple 8’s Super Bowl Sunday specials: $4 garlic edamame and veggie egg rolls; $5 crispy shrimp roll, vegetable tempura, garlic noodle; $7 xiao long bao, siu mai; $8 Hunan lamb tenderloin. Signature cocktails like Shanghai Mandarin Mule plus wine, wells, sake are all $6 each. Also, $1 off select draft beers.

800 W. Olympic Blvd. A-120, Los Angeles. (213) 747-3700, triple8restaurant.com

Seoul Sausage Co. DTLA

Chris Oh, Ted and Yong Kim of Seoul Sausage Co. are also going all out for Super Bowl Sunday. The crew who brought L.A. delectable, savory sausages seasoned with Korean flavors are offering an amazing Big Game deal. 20 bucks lets you go hog wild on an all-you-can-eat menu featuring Korean fried chicken wings, sausages, sliders, a nacho bar and more. With a full bar, Seoul Sausage Co. is the place to be in Little Tokyo for the Super Bowl.

236 S. Los Angeles St., Unit G, Little Tokyo; (213) 935-8677, seoulsausage.com

K Ramen Burger Beer

Katsuya’s ramen and beer project called K Ramen Burger Beer situated above its Americana location will be frying up a special fried chicken confit, dressed with a spicy and sweet glaze, along with a side of charred green onion, blue cheese dipping sauce, and paired with a pitcher of Kirin for $29. The ramen, burger, and extensive beer menu is available too. The second floor views of the Americana outdoor square may just rival the Super Bowl game on the flat screens.

702 Americana Way, Glendale. (818) 244-5900,

Komodo Venice

You know the guys at Komodo that brought us the Pho-rrito, a burrito that magically tastes just like a bowl of pho without the soup? Well, for Super Bowl Sunday, the Komodo in Venice will premiere its Spicy Pork Bulgogirrito, a take on Korean pork BBQ in a burrito. To drink, it’s $2 off beers and $20 beer buckets brimming with a selection of Asian suds to pair with Komodo’s tacos. A "Guess the Score" competition makes things more interesting with prizes for those who guessed and are close to the final score. Big screens with sound all around.

235 Main St., Venice. (310) 255-6742. komodofood.com.

Crossroads Kitchen

Just because you’re vegan doesn’t mean you don’t like watching the ultimate game of pigskin. Premiere plant-based restaurant Crossroads will display the game on two large flat screens in its main dining room where New England Patriot and Atlanta Falcon fans can cheer on their teams while downing classic cocktails and cold beer on draft from the full bar. In addition, guests can indulge in the prized Impossible Foods Burger, which is usually only served during weekday brunch service. The Impossible Burger is completely vegan, served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles on Crossroads sauce smeared, toasty buns along with a side of truffle fries.

8284 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles. (323) 782-9245, crossroadskitchen.com

Trejo’s Cantina:

Danny Trejo, aka Machete, is making quite a name for himself as a taquero (or at least being the famously craggy faceman for a burgeoning taco empire, with three taco entities under his belt). Trejo’s Cantina, his watering hole and restaurant in the heart of Hollywood, will be joining the Super Bowl huddle and offering game day specials. Mexican chicken wings glossed with Trejo’s house hot sauce and Super Bowl nachos piled with New England lump crab with charred tomatoes, pinquito beans, guacamole, and a house queso sauce are the themed plates for the day. 34 beer taps stand at the ready for quenching thirsts. 6 flat screens with sound will keep fans immersed in the Big Game.

1556 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood. (323) 461-8226, trejostacos.com.

