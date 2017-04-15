Where to Get Great Brunch in L.A.

Mung bean scallion pancake with crème fraîche, egg and kabocha chips Anne Fishbein

Spring has sprung here in our city, so it's officially brunch season in L.A. We're here to help you maximize your mimosa and breakfast consumption skills. Here is a roundup of some of our recent brunch coverage from around the city.

Where to Go for Easter Brunch This Weekend

There are some pretty good Easter brunch options this year. Even (or perhaps especially) if you're not religious, this is a holiday you can get down with. Even if you don't like ham!

David LeFevre

The Best Brunches in Los Angeles According to One of Our Greatest Brunch Chefs

David LeFevre knows brunch. His Manhattan Beach restaurant, MB Post, serves one of the city's greatest brunches, as evidenced by the rabid crowds who fill the place every weekend. In fact, he's so beloved as a purveyor of brunch, he has held a number of popular cooking classes called "The Art of the Brunch."

Katherine Spiers

The Valley's Hottest Brunch Spot is IKEA

A new IKEA opened in Burbank earlier this month, and one of the biggest talking points about it is the enormous location's 600-seat restaurant.

Lemon ricotta pancakes at the Water Grill downtown.

5 New Brunch Options to Try in Los Angeles This Weekend

Spring is brunch season, and a bunch of restaurants have launched brunch service just in time. Here are five new brunches in Los Angeles to try this weekend, including one that'll get you started early.

Maynard's Special

Silver Lake Brunch Classic Millie's Has Expanded to Accommodate a New Tourist Crowd

About 18 months ago, the crowds at Silver Lake's most popular brunch spot, Millie's Cafe, increased notably, according to owner Robert Babish.

