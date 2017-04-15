Where to Get Great Brunch in L.A.
|
Mung bean scallion pancake with crème fraîche, egg and kabocha chips
Anne Fishbein
Spring has sprung here in our city, so it's officially brunch season in L.A. We're here to help you maximize your mimosa and breakfast consumption skills. Here is a roundup of some of our recent brunch coverage from around the city.
Where to Go for Easter Brunch This Weekend
There are some pretty good Easter brunch options this year. Even (or perhaps especially) if you're not religious, this is a holiday you can get down with. Even if you don't like ham!
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
David LeFevre
Dana Patrick
The Best Brunches in Los Angeles According to One of Our Greatest Brunch Chefs
David LeFevre knows brunch. His Manhattan Beach restaurant, MB Post, serves one of the city's greatest brunches, as evidenced by the rabid crowds who fill the place every weekend. In fact, he's so beloved as a purveyor of brunch, he has held a number of popular cooking classes called "The Art of the Brunch."
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
Katherine Spiers
The Valley's Hottest Brunch Spot is IKEA
A new IKEA opened in Burbank earlier this month, and one of the biggest talking points about it is the enormous location's 600-seat restaurant.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
Lemon ricotta pancakes at the Water Grill downtown.
Alan de Herrera
5 New Brunch Options to Try in Los Angeles This Weekend
Spring is brunch season, and a bunch of restaurants have launched brunch service just in time. Here are five new brunches in Los Angeles to try this weekend, including one that'll get you started early.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
Maynard's Special
Rebecca Pardess
Silver Lake Brunch Classic Millie's Has Expanded to Accommodate a New Tourist Crowd
About 18 months ago, the crowds at Silver Lake's most popular brunch spot, Millie's Cafe, increased notably, according to owner Robert Babish.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
