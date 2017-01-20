Where to Heavily Drink and Stress Eat on Inauguration Day

EXPAND Croque-madame at the Friend in Silver Lake Heather Platt

It's inauguration day, that momentous occasion that celebrates our crazy democracy by forcing politicians to participate in outsized pageantry and endure the less-than-pleasant climes of a Washington D.C. winter. Some people will watch to celebrate the end of reproductive rights, others may want to witness what Trump's symbiotic hair creature will look like after it endures a bit of rain. But for those folks who want to avoid the affair entirely, here are a few spots for you to go to throw one back and forget the news.

The Friend, Silver Lake's Newest Bar, Hopes to Fit in Like a Local

Jared Meisler recently opened his newest bar, the Friend, on Silver Lake’s Hyperion Avenue. “It’s light and bright and playful and, more than anything, it’s different from anything that’s out there. Which makes it not as safe for us as a business investment. It’s unknown as to how people will respond to it,” he says of the new drinking spot.

Courtesy The Prince

Get Chicken and Cocktails at the Prince in Koreatown

The Prince is one of the most special restaurants in L.A. The magical mix of midcentury Americana and Korean-inspired bar food works seamlessly, the staff is quirky and delightful, and the drink menu is so odd it could be performance art — but it's not, because the place has no self-consciousness.

EXPAND The Whiskey Smash at Bar 1886 Natalie B. Compton

A Drinker's Guide to Pasadena's Bar 1886

Bar 1886 at the Raymond feels a lot like a speakeasy, just not like the speakeasies du jour. Yes, the restaurant has dark wood and craft cocktails, but there are windows and a lack of password gimmicks. What makes it feel like a hidden oasis maybe stems from the difficulty of finding the place.

EXPAND Death by Duck fries Danny Liao

This Gastropub is Further Proof That Long Beach Is a Craft Beer Mecca

It took five years for Jimmy and Yume Han to open a second location of their iconic Koreatown gastropub. And when they did, they put it right in the middle of another bustling nightlife destination — downtown Long Beach.

EXPAND Mezcalero in DTLA Brian Addison

This Downtown L.A. Bar Serves as Homage to Mexico In Every Glass

For far too long, Mexican cuisine has been defined in the United States by price: Start approaching sophistication in terms of ingredients and presentation — and therefore cost — and some turn their noses up and leave their wallets untouched. But within the last year or so, Los Angeles has taken up the charge: Residents are gaining a deeper understanding of the breadth of Mexico's food culture.

The Spirit Guild's two current offerings Sarah Bennett

Meet the 3 New Distilleries That Opened in L.A. This Year

Drinking local in L.A. is no longer a fleeting dream. Over the last few years, Los Angeles has been increasing its number of everything from homegrown breweries to coffee roasters, making imbibing locally produced liquids easier than ever.

