Start Your Day Right at These Delicious Breakfast Restaurants Around L.A.

EXPAND Danny Liao

Rumor has it that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Get your early morning cravings satisfied at these brain-awakening breakfast spots!

The Best Breakfast in Virgil Village Comes With Pupusas

According to the framed accolades from the city hung by its front door, the restaurant has existed for about a decade. Shamefully, I had never visited California Grill until recently. Now that I have, though, I probably will be there at least once a week for the rest of time.

Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.

Lula Fotis

Salt's Cure Returns to Its Original Location to Strictly Serve Breakfast

alt's Cure, a meat-heavy and quite popular restaurant that moved from West Hollywood to Hollywood a few years ago, made its initial splash on the strength of its breakfast: The basic setup comes with both sausage and bacon, which caused quite a sensation when the restaurant opened in 2011.

Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.

EXPAND Huevo ranchero tacos Courtesy La Monarca Bakery

This Bakery Has Excellent Breakfast Tacos on House-Made Tortillas Now

The breakfast taco takeover of Los Angeles continues apace, this time with a chain restaurant getting into the mix.

Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.

EXPAND Jakob Layman

Green Tea Lattes and Breakfast Jars Arrive in Silver Lake

MatchaBar, the New York City purveyor of green tea–based concoctions, has opened its first West Coast location. The company — which in addition to the cafes also sells bottled drinks at other stores — was already very Instagram-friendly, with its colorful drinks and pretty interiors. Appropriately, it's only gotten more colorful in L.A., as the menu has expanded to include yogurt parfait jars and grain-and-vegetable bowls.

Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.

EXPAND Danny Liao

Find Good Coffee and Great Breakfast Sandwiches at This Semi-Hidden Chinatown Cafe

The menu includes salads, grain bowls, waffles and pancakes and a number of pastries, both baked in-house and sourced from a local purveyor. There is also a big, expensive coffee and tea section, offering drinks from hibiscus tea lemonade to Thai tea lattes to cappuccinos.

Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.

