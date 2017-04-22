Here's Where to Get Great Beer in L.A.

Beer at the black bar Sarah Bennett

Here's a fact that shouldn't surprise anyone: Beer is the world's oldest and most widely consumed drink. So when you're cracking open a cold one, you're actually joining brew lovers throughout the ages to enjoy life the right way. Three cheers to beer, the best way to commune with friends, family and once-and-future frenemies.

Here are some of L.A. Weekly's stories about Southern California beer.

Buy Tickets to Our Burgers & Beer Event

The L.A. Weekly event, held Saturday, April 29, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, will have sliders from 25 of L.A.'s best burger joints and brews from 41 of the best breweries in Los Angeles and beyond.

This Year, L.A. Beer Week Kickoff Fest Is Pairing Food and Beer Like Never Before

L.A. Beer Week is returning for its ninth year in June, and the 60-member-strong L.A. County Brewers Guild is using its signature festival kickoff event to prove that beer, not wine, is the food-pairing beverage for our generation.

Avocado beer at Angel City Brewery Erika Bolden

Your Day Drinking Guide to DTLA Breweries

Get yourself to DTLA's craft brewing mecca and enjoy these walking-distance breweries, from Little Tokyo to the Arts District to the Historic Core. We've planned out all the stops — all you have to do is show up.

Growlers from L.A. Brewers Guild member breweries Sarah Bennett

Best Gifts for Craft Beer Lovers

Here are four L.A. Brewers Guild–approved craft beer gifts that will help them drink local all year long.

Smog City @ SteelCraft Courtesy Smog City

L.A.'s New Brewery Tasting Rooms to Check Out Right Now

L.A. County breweries are opening up at a quick pace these days. But just because a brewhouse has been fired up doesn’t mean you can automatically walk in and taste what’s coming out of it.

