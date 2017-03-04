Where to Find the Best Pasta in Los Angeles

Courtesy Bestia DTLA

Ravioli, rigatoni, ragu. Spicy amatriciana, pungent puttanesca, sprinkles of Parmesan cheese, warm noodles ... There's a plethora of pasta options in Los Angeles, but here are some of the tastiest. Just look at that picture from Bestia.

Pasta Sisters Is Poised to Become L.A.'s Spaghetti Star

Pasta Sisters is an Italian takeout joint with a heavy emphasis on one labor of love: homemade fresh pasta.

Sotto and Alimento Are Two of L.A.'s Most Dependably Excellent Dining Experiences

Los Angeles may be known for its health food, its fast food and, more recently, its boundary-pushing restaurants, but the truth is that our high-end dining is mainly drenched in ragu. That is to say, we're suckers for Italian food, and, in 2017 in particular, the restaurateurs of L.A. are catering to that obsession.

First Look: Cento Pasta Bar Brings DTLA Fancy Pasta at Affordable Prices

For $18 you can match a plate of pasta with two more items: a glass of Veneto wine, a vibrant citrus-fennel salad, panna cotta with tangy charred strawberries or a shockingly good crostino paved with chicken liver pâté and sweet balsamic vinegar.

Woodland Hills Gets a New Regional Italian Restaurant From a Former Cliff's Edge Chef

Tuccio's "will be a chef-driven look at regional Italian food, featuring house-made pastas, fresh-baked bread, pizzas and a variety of vegetable dishes drawing inspiration from Southern California," according to chef Gavin Humes.

This Chef's Asian-Italian Cuisine Is Rooted in a Passion for Pasta

Walk into Spartina on any given day and you might find the pungent scents of fermented black beans and sautéed clams wafting in the air. While this marriage of ingredients is more likely to be found in a Chinese restaurant, it’s surprisingly served in a white wine sauce and on a bed of house-made linguine in this Italian eatery.

A Great Restaurant for Pasta: Chaya Venice

Perhaps happy hour and sushi are the first things that come to mind about Chaya Venice, and certainly this local institution does those two things well. What Chaya also does well is freshly made pasta with an air of decadence. The pappardelle with American Kobe beef Bolognese recruits maitake mushrooms and truffle oil to create an awesome umami party in your mouth. The noodles provide just the right backdrop for the perfectly balanced sauce. Another great option is the lobster and rock shrimp ravioli with a basil-pesto cream sauce.

