Where to Find Surf and Turf in L.A.

L.A. is known for its never-ending food options. And that includes carnivorous options. Check out our favorites.

The Cheeseburger at Everson Royce Bar Doesn't Look Like Much, But it Sure Does Taste Great

Open just over a year now, the urbane — but never aloof — Everson Royce Bar has quite the gastronomic pedigree for what was initially envisioned as a simple neighborhood watering hole. Even more surprising, the highlight of the well-curated "bar eats" menu is the small, squishy "single burger."

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

View of the bar Anne Fishbein

Serious Seafood Plus a Few Growing Pains at Lost at Sea in Pasadena

Lost at Sea is cozy and appealing, with its black subway tile and blue walls, its white-painted and wood tables, its fresh flowers and round mirrors that evoke portholes. It has a human scale that is one of the trademarks of Pasadena's best restaurants. (Union and Ración, I'm looking at you.) But it's nowhere near as lovably odd as Uy's other projects.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

Beef brisket Anne Fishbein

The Best Red Meat Dishes in Los Angeles

If you're going to eat meat, it should be the best. These restaurants serve the best beef (and goat!) in town — for those evenings when you're feeling carnivorous.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

Ed's Portugese fish stew at Connie and Ted's. Anne Fishbein

The 5 Best Seafood Dishes in L.A

L.A. Weekly's Best of L.A. 2016 recently went live, and when looking though the food section, we had a thought: does L.A. finally love seafood? Sure, the city was a sushi front-runner in the last century, but for a coastal town we've had a relative dearth of seafood options for quite some time. Until this year, when restaurants are creating high-quality fish dishes at an unprecedented pace and small fishmongers are making a go of it around town.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

