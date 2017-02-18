Where to Find Some Great Sushi in Los Angeles

Chirashi Bowl (chef's choice of assorted raw fish on top of sushi rice) Anne Fishbein

There's no other city in America that boasts better sushi than L.A. From rolls to sushi burritos, we have all the sushi your heart could ever desire. If you're suddenly craving a California roll or more, check out a couple great sushi spots in town.

Soregashi's Strip Mall Sushi Is a Hollywood Hidden Treasure

Soregashi is almost unremarkable, a tiny spot that specializes in chirashi bowls and soba at lunch, and sushi and izakaya-style small plates at dinner.

Read the full L.A. Weekly review here.

EXPAND Kayvan Gabbay

5 Best Sushi Bars in the Valley

You won't find sushi power players such as Nobu, Urasawa or n/naka anywhere except Los Angeles' Westside. But if you're willing to travel into the San Fernando Valley — gasp! — you'll find a wealth of exceptional sushi, much of it tucked away in unassuming strip malls.

Read the full L.A. Weekly review here.

Kayvan Gabbay

A Hidden Sushi Gem in Costa Mesa: Craft and Tradition at Shibucho

In a corner of a Costa Mesa mini mall, you're sitting in Sushi Shibucho, a tiny, traditional sushi bar, staring down a pristine piece of kanpachi (amberjack) — some of the best sushi in town.

Read the full L.A. Weekly review here.

Chef Sai Tanaka Kayvan Gabbay

Sushi Tanaka Is an Underrated Gold Mine of Fresh Octopus, Jellyfish and Oysters

The unpretentious sushi bar, sandwiched between a fish & chips joint and a dentist's office, barely holds seven counter seats plus a few token tables — you'd be lucky to snag one.

Read the full L.A. Weekly review here.

