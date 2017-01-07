Welcome 2017: New Year, New Restaurants to Try
Nectarine at Here's Looking at You
Anne Fishbein
We think your 2017 resolution should be to always have a happy, full stomach! Luckily, this year there are already a lot of exciting things happening in L.A.'s food scene. Check out our list of restaurants perfect for kicking off the new year.
10 Best New Restaurants in Los Angeles 2016
If there's been one particular fuel that's driven L.A.'s restaurant scene in 2016, it's pressing, outsized ambition.
Read the full L.A. Weekly Article here.
Chef Zach Pollack will open Cosa Buona in Echo Park in early 2017.
Anne Fishbein
6 Thrilling Restaurant Openings that Make Us Excited for 2017
While we all breathe a sigh of relief that 2016 is behind us, and look with trepidation toward the coming year, there's one thing at least we can look forward to: 2017 is already shaping up to be a pretty thrilling time for Los Angeles restaurant openings.
Read the full L.A. Weekly Article here.
Golden Pouch
Shane Redsar
New Koreatown Restaurant Serves Up Dumplings and a Show
Koreatown's newest restaurant is, in many ways, very on-trend. Golden Pouch specializes in dumplings, it's in a neighborhood with a vibrant food culture, and there's an Airstream trailer on the property.
Read the full L.A. Weekly Article here.
Danny Liao
The Newest Cafe in Echo Park Has Ayurvedic Jam on Gluten-Free Toast, Which Is Not a Surprise
There is a sense of surprise when you walk into Honey Hi, the bright new bowl-focused cafe on Sunset Boulevard, in the heart of Echo Park.
Read the full L.A. Weekly Article here.
Sascha Lyon
Courtesy Commerson restaurant
A Daniel and Balthazar Alum Opens a Neighborhood Restaurant in Mid-Wilshire
Sascha Lyon is a Los Angeles native, but his culinary career has taken him all over the country. Today he synthesizes all of those experiences with his personal passions to open Commerson, a restaurant on La Brea Avenue in Mid-Wilshire named after French botanist Philibert Commerson.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
