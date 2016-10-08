Watch the World Premiere of the Newest Toothpix Video: El Coyote

menu

Saturday, October 8, 2016 at 6 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Yesterday we interviewed the creators of Toothpix, an Instagram video series that has a lot of fun with L.A.'s restaurant culture. And today, we present their newest video. If you love L.A. and its iconic haunts, you'll love this video.

Courtesy Dave Green

