Watch the World Premiere of the Newest Toothpix Video: El Coyote
Yesterday we interviewed the creators of Toothpix, an Instagram video series that has a lot of fun with L.A.'s restaurant culture. And today, we present their newest video. If you love L.A. and its iconic haunts, you'll love this video.
Courtesy Dave Green
