Watch the Super Bowl, Drink Beers and Eat Food at These L.A. Bars and Restaurants

EXPAND Wings at Tavern Aaron Cook

Game day is almost here. For some, the Super Bowl is a big deal because of the gridiron action on the field. For others, it’s just an excuse to consume nachos and excessive amounts of beer. But whatever your reason for watching football's biggest game, there should always be plenty to eat and drink. Thankfully, restaurants and bars all over L.A. are screening the game while serving special food options. So whether your team wins or loses, you're bound to score some delicious food and drink along the way.

EXPAND Chicken wings at Hyperion Public Hyperion Public

Hyperion Public (Studio City and Silver Lake)

Hyperion Public is planning an all-day “Super Bowl Festivus” at both its Studio City and Silver Lake locations. Go in for brunch and stay all night, because every screen in the house will be showing the game. From 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy happy hour beer specials and $7 cocktails. Nibble on grilled cheese sandwiches, spicy blueberry or buffalo chicken wings and beef sliders. If your appetite gets hearty from all of that cheering, touch down on chef Paddy Aubrey’s fried chicken and biscuits or Hyperion Public’s famous chili dog.

2358 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake; (323) 761-6440. Also 12969 Ventura Blvd., Studio City; (818) 464-3750. hyperionpublic.com.

EXPAND Bowery Hollywood Courtesy Bowery St. Enterprises

Bowery Hollywood

The Bowery, Hollywood’s first gastropub, will be offering special draft beers in coordination with the teams at play. New England Patriots fans can enjoy Clown Shoes Undead Party Crasher, an imperial stout brewed in Ipswich, Massachusetts. Southerners rooting for the Falcons can drink Abita Wrought Iron IPA, an American pale ale from Louisiana. Guests can fill up on burgers, wings and sliders while watching the game on Bowery’s TVs.

6268 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; (323) 465-3400, theboweryhollywood.com.

Casa del Mar

For an elegant, seaside viewing experience, luxury Santa Monica hotel Casa del Mar offers a few ways to watch the Super Bowl. For $400, guests can book the lobby cabanas for their very own private Super Bowl screening. For a little less ($250), the lobby couches can be reserved. In either case, the bar will be shaking up the Touchdown cocktail, a combination of Jim Beam, ginger, honey and bitters. A buffalo mozzarella cheese sandwich with tomato soup and Buffalo wings with a Gorgonzola or ranch dip also will be available in the Lobby Lounge.

1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica; (310) 581-5533, hotelcasadelmar.com.

Ayara Luk

Ayara Luk, the pop-up Thai eatery on South Sepulveda, will be hosting a game-day viewing party extravaganza unlike any other in town. From 3 p.m. through the end of the game, guests can enjoy bottomless Singha beer paired with an extensive all-you-can eat spread of Thai specials including muay thai wings, chicken satay flatbread, nam prik dip platter with seasonal credit, spicy Thai "lobstah roll" and pad thai nachos, all while watching the game on a 100-inch screen. Tickets for the event are $60 in advance, $75 at the door. Kids under 5 are free. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Emerson Avenue Community Garden. In addition to eating, drinking and watching, guests can play cornhole and have a chance to win gift certificates, gift baskets and prizes.

8740 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester; (310) 881-4498, ayaraluk.com.

EXPAND Tacos at Tavern in Brentwood Aaron Cook

Tavern

The Blue Room at Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne’s Brentwood eatery Tavern is hosting an official viewing party this year. From 3 p.m. until the end of broadcast, for $45 per person, guests can enjoy a buffet of snacks. Try Goin's famous Spanish fried chicken with cumin-chili butter and romesco aioli, bacon-wrapped dates, local farmers' fresh vegetable crudités dipped in green goddess dressing, Buffalo hot wings with blue cheese dressing, St. Louis–style ribs and a full-fledged taco bar.

11648 San Vicente Blvd., Brentwood; (310) 806-6464, tavernla.com.

L.P. Rooftop

Pregame in style on the lovely rooftop patio at E.P. & L.P.. From noon to 2 p.m., enjoy $5 beers while taking in the tunes of pregame DJs. The L.P. rooftop bar will be kicking off Super Bowl 51 with hot dogs, wings and fries while broadcasting the game on rooftop screens.

603 N. La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood; (310) 855-9955, eplosangeles.com.

Boneyard Bistro

At Boneyard Bistro in Sherman Oaks, guests can watch the game while ordering Buffalo wings (as they should be) by the pound. Boneyard's soft pretzel bites, spicy beer-queso dip, sausage- and pepper-stuffed potato skins and pigs in a blanket will keep you busy until the end of the game.

13539 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks; (818) 906-7427, boneyardbistro.com.

The Church Key

Watch the Super Bowl Sunset Strip–style at the Church Key. For $60 per person ($15 for children under 12), guests can enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet of specials including barbecued pulled pork, nachos, hot wings with ranch and and more from 3 to 7 p.m. Pitchers of draft beer and buckets of bottled beer will be available for purchase. And for the non-beer drinkers, vodka cranberry mule cocktails will be on tap for $12.

8730 Sunset Blvd.,West Hollywood; (424) 249-3700, thechurchkeyla.com.

Baldoria chicken and waffle taco Courtesy Baldoria

Baldoria

Little Tokyo’s Baldoria will be projecting the big game on a big screen for guests to watch. If your team begins to lose, don't worry, because shots of Buffalo Trace will only be $4 on game day.

243 S. San Pedro St., downtown; (213) 947-3329, baldoriadtla.com.

Brack Shop Tavern

If Brack Shop Tavern’s numerous flatscreen TV’s aren’t enough of an incentive to watch the Super Bowl there, maybe the two words “bottomless rosé” will get you there? If wine isn’t your thing, 64 oz. growlers of beer and 32 oz. "howlers" of cocktails also are available for washing down special Super Bowl fare including Buffalo wings, French onion dip and beef sliders.

525 W. Seventh St., downtown; (213) 232-8657, brackshoptavern.com.