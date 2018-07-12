Viale dei Romani Is Casey Lane’s Crown Jewel

Chef and restaurateur Casey Lane is on fire in L.A. with his growing food empire, which includes the Tasting Kitchen, Veranda and Breva. But his crown jewel may be Viale dei Romani, located in the new Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood’s design district.

A fresh take on Southern Italian cuisine, the menu blends touches of France, Spain, the Middle East and North Africa in an elegantly casual blue and gold setting, designed by Parts & Labor. Giant original paintings by Australian artist James Peter Henry (who also happens to be the best server on the floor) set a bold tone in the dining room.

Lang has brought in the talents of master sommelier and former Tasting Kitchen general manager François Renaud, a Los Angeles restaurant superstar in his own right, to run the ship and curate an inspired wine selection.