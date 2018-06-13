Vegan Harry Potter Fans Demand Dairy-Free Butterbeer at Wizarding World

It’s a tradition among Harry Potter fans to indulge in butterbeer goodness whenever they visit the Wizarding World section of Universal Studios. Indeed, with the possible exception of wands, the cream soda–like drink is probably the most popular item for kids — and adults — at the theme park.

However, some fans are feeling left out, notably vegans. The butterbeer is topped off with a foamy, dairy-based whipped topping.

The Protego Foundation, a Harry Potter–inspired animal-rights group, and its vegan allies have launched an effort to get Universal and Warner Bros. (which produced the movie) to provide fans with a vegan alternative. On June 8, they participated in a tweet storm aimed at executives of the park and motion picture company. On top of this, an online petition has received more than 2,700 signatures — a possible obliviate charm to exclusively dairy-based topping.