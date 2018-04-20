Van Leeuwen Serves Up CBD Oil Hot Fudge Sundaes for 4/20

On any other day, blankets, CBD and ice cream might not automatically be your first thought for a collab, but it’s 4/20, so why not have some cuddle time at your local Van Leeuwen store?

“We worked closely with the Alchemist's Kitchen to determine the best dosage –– using their droppers to add CBD to each hot fudge sundae to order,” Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO, said Friday.

In preparing the pairing of fudge and CBD, Van Leeuwen’s goal is to stimulate a mild relaxation for the body and spirit. “So the dosage is tailored for this intention.”