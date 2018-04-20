Van Leeuwen Serves Up CBD Oil Hot Fudge Sundaes for 4/20

On any other day, blankets, CBD and ice cream might not automatically be your first thought for a collab, but it’s 4/20, so why not have some cuddle time at your local Van Leeuwen store?
“We worked closely with the Alchemist's Kitchen to determine the best dosage –– using their droppers to add CBD to each hot fudge sundae to order,” Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO, said Friday.
In preparing the pairing of fudge and CBD, Van Leeuwen’s goal is to stimulate a mild relaxation for the body and spirit. “So the dosage is tailored for this intention.”
Van Leeuwen’s flagship hot fudge is inspired by Ben's mom's recipe, and it's made with organic sugar, butter, 99 percent Michel Cluizel cocoa powder and chocolate, heavy cream and a pinch of salt.
You have until 11 p.m. tonight to try out the fluffy blankets Buffy brought in and experience the CBD oil.
“We have a few mutual connections with the Buffy team and are big fans of their eco-friendly, fluffy comforters,” Van Leeuwen said.
Interest in the CBD oil hot fudge and vegan chocolate sundaes made for a busy day at the Van Leeuwen shop on Franklin Avenue.
Kahea Kiwaha, 27, and friend Andrea Wheeler, 39, were excited to try out the honeycomb ice cream with vegan fudge and sprinkles.
“This is my first time with CBD oil. It didn’t taste any different,” Kiwaha said.
Wheeler said, “CBD oil has pain-relieving qualities that really helped me. I had dental work done and was experiencing jaw pain and the CBD has taken away the pain.”
Cofax Coffee pastry chef Nicole Rucker, 38, said she takes CBD oil every day. “I have never put CBD oil in my sundaes," she said, "but I am really looking forward to trying it out and baking with it.”
