 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
Employee Armando at the Van Leeuwen ice cream shop counterEXPAND
Employee Armando at the Van Leeuwen ice cream shop counter
Susan Hornik

Van Leeuwen Serves Up CBD Oil Hot Fudge Sundaes for 4/20

Susan Hornik | April 20, 2018 | 6:12pm
AA

On any other day, blankets, CBD and ice cream might not automatically be your first thought for a collab, but it’s 4/20, so why not have some cuddle time at your local Van Leeuwen store?

“We worked closely with the Alchemist's Kitchen to determine the best dosage –– using their droppers to add CBD to each hot fudge sundae to order,” Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO, said Friday.

In preparing the pairing of fudge and CBD, Van Leeuwen’s goal is to stimulate a mild relaxation for the body and spirit. “So the dosage is tailored for this intention.”

Van Leeuwen’s flagship hot fudge is inspired by Ben's mom's recipe, and it's made with organic sugar, butter, 99 percent Michel Cluizel cocoa powder and chocolate, heavy cream and a pinch of salt.

You have until 11 p.m. tonight to try out the fluffy blankets Buffy brought in and experience the CBD oil.

“We have a few mutual connections with the Buffy team and are big fans of their eco-friendly, fluffy comforters,” Van Leeuwen said.

Interest in the CBD oil hot fudge and vegan chocolate sundaes made for a busy day at the Van Leeuwen shop on Franklin Avenue.

Andrea Wheeler, left, and Kahea Kiwaha stopped in to sample the ice cream with CBD oil on 4/20.EXPAND
Andrea Wheeler, left, and Kahea Kiwaha stopped in to sample the ice cream with CBD oil on 4/20.
Susan Hornik

Kahea Kiwaha, 27, and friend Andrea Wheeler, 39, were excited to try out the honeycomb ice cream with vegan fudge and sprinkles.

“This is my first time with CBD oil. It didn’t taste any different,” Kiwaha said.

Pastry chef Nicole RuckerEXPAND
Pastry chef Nicole Rucker
Susan Hornik

Wheeler said, “CBD oil has pain-relieving qualities that really helped me. I had dental work done and was experiencing jaw pain and the CBD has taken away the pain.”

Cofax Coffee pastry chef Nicole Rucker, 38, said she takes CBD oil every day. “I have never put CBD oil in my sundaes," she said, "but I am really looking forward to trying it out and baking with it.”

Popular Stories

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >