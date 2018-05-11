VegFest Is Vegan Heaven for All

VegFest L.A., in its 18th year and formerly known as WorldFest L.A., brought together more than 100 vegan/plant-based lifestyle vendors, exhibitors, nonprofit organizations, influencers, animal activists, environmentalists and fitness/health educators on Sunday in Encino's Woodsley Park.

More than 20,000 people packed into the park for the largest vegan food, clothing, music and lifestyle fest in the world.

Event organizer Melissa Breslow expected a turnout of about 70 percent vegans/vegetarians and 30 percent meat eaters. “The event is for everyone to learn better ways for our planet, the animals and our health, while enjoying food, fun and inspiration,” Breslow said.