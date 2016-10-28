menu

Valerie Confections' Newest Chocolate Boutique Now Open in Westlake

Friday, October 28, 2016 at 9:36 a.m.
By Besha Rodell
Valerie Confections' new chocolate boutiqueEXPAND
Valerie Confections' new chocolate boutique
Courtesy Valerie Confections
When Valerie Gordon and her husband, Stan Weightman Jr., opened Valerie Confections on West First Street in Westlake, they would not have been able to foresee a time when the company would have three successful locations, a James Beard finalist cookbook and a brand beloved in the city and beyond. Today (on National Chocolate Day!), they reopen that chocolate boutique in the space next door to the original, with a more homey feel and lots more chocolate.

The new 1.000-square-foot retail space is decorated with antiques, greenery and Valerie Confections memorabilia, and the couple hopes people will "engage with the boutique as they would their own living room." As such, there are seating nooks and places to linger, where guests can enjoy the pastries and chocolates available for sale. The original shop will now be devoted to production. 

For the grand opening of the new space today, there will be lots of chocolate samples available, and next week on Nov. 1, Valerie's largest ever holiday collection will be unveiled. According to press materials, "The collection evokes a 1960s department store aesthetic, featuring bold red and green graphic ornament allusions and innovative takes on fan favorites."

The new boutique is located at 3364 W. First St., Westlake. Hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

