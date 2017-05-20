menu

The Best Teriyaki Chicken Burger In The County Has Been Found

Smorgasburg Is Coming to The Standard Hotel Downtown


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Best Teriyaki Chicken Burger In The County Has Been Found

Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 3:01 p.m.
By Katherine Spiers
The Best Teriyaki Chicken Burger In The County Has Been FoundEXPAND
Katherine Spiers
A A

The only thing missing from Twin Castle's sign is "pastrami." But fear not, the tiny North Hollywood storefront does offer it, along with the other Southern California fast-food must-haves like burritos, teriyaki and burgers. Plus fried rice — but the teriyaki is served with French fries, not with rice. The owners know what customers want before the customers even know.

Related Stories

The restaurant also serves milkshakes, and it's attached to a doughnut shop; you can even enter through the doughnut shop and order in there. But better to go the savory route here. Specifically, you'll want to order either the teriyaki burger or the teriyaki chicken burger. (When is it a burger, and when is it a sandwich? We may never find an objective truth.)

The burgers come, in true west coast style, with a large amount of tomato and onion slices, and whole-leaf iceberg lettuce. You could add mixed bell peppers, if you wanted to make it even more vegetable-y. I'd guess that the teriyaki sauce comes from a store-bought gallon, and that the cooks fancy it up a little in the kitchen. It's not too cloying, as this sauce often can be.

The better choice between the two, in my opinion, is the chicken burger, and absolutely eat in the parking lot. Just pretend the hum of traffic is the ocean. That's what everyone in the Valley does.

4400 Vineland Ave., North Hollywood. (818) 985-8368.

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >