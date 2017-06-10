menu

A Butcher Opened a Bakery, and the Result Is Delicious

L.A.'s Best Oyster Deal This Month Is in Studio City


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

A Butcher Opened a Bakery, and the Result Is Delicious

Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 1:08 p.m.
By Katherine Spiers
A Butcher Opened a Bakery, and the Result Is DeliciousEXPAND
Danny Liao
A A

Twenty40 opened a little over a year ago in Los Feliz, with a small selection of pastries and coffee. It's owned by the same team behind McCall's Meat and Fish Co. across the street, who for a long time have been offering some sweet baked goods at their butcher shop. In the last few weeks, Twenty40 has added bigger breakfast and lunch menus, with more savory items. These folks move slowly, but they do excellent work.

A Butcher Opened a Bakery, and the Result Is DeliciousEXPAND
Danny Liao

Related Stories

Just like McCall's, Twenty40 makes use of high-quality ingredients — which means that the cafe is in no way a bargain. The "poached egg with mushrooms and bacon jam" truly is just one poached egg. But good heavens, what a tiny little bowl of near-perfection, with just a hint of sweet hidden in the bacon and behind the herbs. The house-baked bread it comes with is delicious (though it's overkill to have both that slice and the croutons mine came with).

A Butcher Opened a Bakery, and the Result Is DeliciousEXPAND
Danny Liao

This is a European-style cafe, not just in food — there aren't many casual eateries on the West Coast that serve steak tartare for lunch — but in philosophy as well. For instance, wifi is not available to customers. This puts customers (including me, I'll admit it) into a bit of a tailspin, as we're so used to pairing our coffee and pastry with a bit of panicked writing or seething Facebooking. But, it's worth embracing the Luddite attitude here, if only because the food is of such high caliber. You really want to focus on your kouign amann, the work-intensive pastry that's sort of like a croissant, only with more layers and more butter and even some sugar ... it could be the highlight of your day. Even a very good day.

Jacob CohenEXPAND
Jacob Cohen
Danny Liao

Twenty40 has recently added a patio, so I'd recommend saving your pennies and heading over there when you have a few free hours some morning. Get a savory first breakfast, then a sweet second breakfast. Watch the puppy parade down Hillhurst. Don't look at your phone. Enjoy.

2040 Hillhurst Ave., Los Feliz. (323) 660-3868.

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >