Turn on Anthony Bourdain and Grab An Arnold Palmer, Here Are This Week's Top Food Stories

L.A. is stepping up its food game constantly, and this week only further proves that. A new restaurant in Frogtown shows us what good tacos are all about and Ludacris' personal chef is working her magic in a food truck. Here is this week's roundup of the most tasty stories.

Anthony Bourdain Loves Chateau Marmont

It turns out Bourdain is a fan of L.A., gaining a greater appreciation for the town with every visit. He even finds beauty in the more absurd elements of our culture. "I rented a muscle car this time out here, and one of my principal pleasures during my time here — everyone bitches about driving — I love the traffic. Everybody slows down at once for no visible reason." Read on for more of his thoughts about the culture of the City of Angels. The man even wants to take his last breath here.

Beef tartare at Here's Looking at You

Pickles, Mai Tais and Morrissey at Koreatown Haunt Here's Looking At You

Jars filled with mustard-pickled limes and brined black walnuts line a windowsill that looks into the open kitchen, and a hand-drawn sign of a cartoon pickle asks: "What's your dill? Please do not disturb our pickles." At some point in the evening, you will be tempted by a $26 mai tai, or a pony bottle of Miller High Life paired with whiskey and pickle-juice sorbet. You will be informed about the availability of clandestine pie.

Mix lemonade and iced tea to make an Arnold Palmer

The Arnold Palmer Origin Story

Palmer's drink of choice was iced tea with a healthy splash of lemonade (his preferred ratio was actually three parts iced tea to one part lemonade, despite the common Arnold Palmer recipe of equal parts of each).

Salazar's ceviche tostada

Restaurant Review: At Salazar in Frogtown, the Tacos Are Good but the Mood Is Magical

A friend from Arizona told me about his first experience at Salazar in Frogtown. "When I sat down, I started to get this vivid sense of being home," he said. "The smell of mesquite smoke, the desert atmosphere, the gnarled trees. It was so evocative of Arizona, the way it looks, the kind of Mexican food we have there. It was kind of intense, like, it made me feel actual feelings!"

WholeSam's Bowl O Goodness

Ludacris' Former Chef Starts a Veggie-Friendly Food Truck

At 25, with no culinary school training and only a few real years of cooking under her belt, Sami Udell might seem an unlikely food truck owner. Yet this month, she and business partner Rose Kai launched WholeSam, a food truck with a laser focus on health-oriented meals.

