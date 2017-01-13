menu

Try Filipino-Inspired Desserts at FrankieLucy Bakeshop's Grand Opening This Weekend

Try Filipino-Inspired Desserts at FrankieLucy Bakeshop's Grand Opening This Weekend

Friday, January 13, 2017 at 5:54 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Jakob Layman
A A

FrankieLucy Bakeshop, which has been in soft-open mode for a few weeks, is having a grand opening party on Jan. 14 with $1 coffee and free mini pavlovas.  The Benaddictz truck will be parked out front noon-3 p.m. in case you'd like a savory adobo Benedict before you get to the sweet stuff.

The little bakery is a collaboration between Kristine de la Cruz of Crème Caramel LA and Annie Choi of Found Coffee in Eagle Rock. The coffee beans are very carefully sourced, but the menu contains fun drinks for the less-snobby caffeine addicts among us — a bourbon vanilla latte and a vegan horchata, for instance.

Jakob Layman

De la Cruz's desserts have a cult following. Most of them are custards, like the upside down pies, bread pudding, budino, vegan chia seed pudding and panna cotta.  The menu also features various bars, and the cult-favorite, meringue-based "unicorn poop.”

There is a limited savory menu at FrankieLucy, but the bakery hopes to keep a rotation of food trucks parked out front.

Choi and de la Cruz chose the space for pragmatic reasons. "We have the one thing that's hard to find in Silver Lake — free parking for customers," said de la Cruz. And now in turn, Silver Lake has unicorn poop. It's a win-win.

3116 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake. (323) 285-1458, frankielucybakeshop.com.

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

