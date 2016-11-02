Try Baroo Chef's Crazy Coconut Kabocha Squash Banana-Filled Doughnut at Alma

EXPAND Doughnuts from Kwang Uh, Ari Taymor and Jon & Vinny Andrew Noel

Like just about everything Baroo chef Kwang Uh does, the doughnut he's created for Alma sounds kind of insane. The doughnut is the first in a series being presented at Alma at the Standard, as part of a collaboration series chef Ari Taymor has launched called Doughnuts With Friends. Every two weeks, a different chef will debut a doughnut creation, and that doughnut will be available at the Standard during breakfast and lunch (as well as for hotel guests ordering room service) for the following fortnight.

First up is Baroo's Kwang Uh who has created a coconut and kabocha squash glazed doughnut, filled with matured banana compote and topped with fried mochi, candied pumpkin seeds, and yuzu zest. It's available as of yesterday. Next up, beginning November 15, Animal's Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo will reveal their creation (no word on what it is yet, but I'm told that the green doughnut in the photo above is theirs). In December, a doughnut from Madcapra's Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson will start off the month, followed by a creation from Sqirl's Jessica Koslow. There are also a bunch of cool folks lined up to participate in 2017, including some huge non-L.A. names such as the pastry chef at Noma.

It's nice to see L.A. chefs collaborating in this way. Doughnuts may not be groundbreaking (though Uh's seems like it might be), but they sure are fun. I know Taymor has long wished for more of a sense of community among L.A. chefs, and projects like this help in that aim.

Alma at the Standard will be throwing a brunch party on November 13 to celebrate Doughnuts With Friends. Reservations are recommended, and there will be free doughnuts for all.