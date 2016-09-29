Three LA Restaurants Where You Can Celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Style

EXPAND AR Cucina in Culver City Rob Stark

October 2 marks the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Many families will gather for celebratory meals this Sunday evening, but for those without family in town or who simply don't want to cook, a number of L.A. restaurants are offering Rosh Hashanah meals. Here are three great options.

AR Cucina, Akasha Richmond's brand new Italian restaurant in Culver City, will be serving a special Rosh Hashanah meal, with Jewish/Italian dishes such as Tuscan chopped liver with anchovy, capers and olive oil challah. There will also be select bottles of wine offered for half price. All dishes are priced a la carte. 9531 Culver Blvd., Culver City. (310) 558-8800. arcucina.com

Bouchon Beverly Hills flcikr/Arnold Gatilao

Bouchon will continue its yearly tradition of serving a Rosh Hashanah meal, which is available at the restaurant but also as a take away meal. A three course meal including matzo ball soup, braised brisket, and challah with roasted apple and honeycomb is priced at $48 per person. Kids 10 and under eat for $20. 235 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills. (310) 271-9910. thomaskeller.com

Chef Suzanne Tracht has a tradition of serving Rosh Hashanah meals at her restaurant Jar Anne Fishbein

Jar is serving a three course meal along with family-style shared sides for $60 per person. Menu items include apple and celery salad (as a nod to the tradition of eating apples to assure a sweet new year) and Jar's signature pot roast. You can view the whole menu here. 8225 Beverly Blvd., Beverly Grove. (323) 655-6566. thejar.com

