Three L.A. Restaurants on Eater's 38 Best Restaurants in America List

Monday, December 5, 2016 at 10:01 a.m.
By Besha Rodell
Szechuan Impression, which made it onto Eeater's list of the best restaurants in America
Anne Fishbein
For the third year, Eater's national restaurant critic Bill Addison has put out a list of 38 restaurants he considers the most vital right now. This year the language has changed a little, from "essential" to "best" (which is a big distinction, if you ask me), but the way he's gone about it seems not to have changed much. "Both inclusion and exclusion ultimately always come down to the question of which restaurants feel most relevant right now — even if their relevance comes in the form of a certain timelessness," Addison says in his introduction.

L.A. has three restaurants on the list, all of them new inclusions, meaning also that all three places that were on the previous list (Guerrilla Tacos, Trois Mec, Night + Market Song) have cycled off. Perhaps most interesting is Addison's inclusion of Szechuan Impression, a place that usually gets overshadowed by a different Szechuan restaurant in the San Gabriel Valley. "In seeking out Sichuan restaurants coast to coast, none have impressed me more than Lynn Liu and Kelly Xiao’s bright corner perch in a San Gabriel Valley strip mall," Addison writes.

Petit Trois and Sqirl round out the other two Los Angeles picks. Addison also named a best restaurant in America this time around: Blue Hills at Stone Barns.

You can read the entire list here.

Besha Rodell
Besha Rodell has been LA Weekly's restaurant critic since 2012. She is Australian by birth, and has lived and eaten in Melbourne, New York, North Carolina, Atlanta, and too many other places to mention. She has been writing about food for over a decade, during which time she has received multiple awards, including a James Beard Award in 2014. She likes tacos. And whiskey.
Szechuan Impression
More Info

1900 W. Valley Blvd.
Alhambra, California 91803

626-283-4622

Sqirl
More Info

720 N. Virgil Ave.
East Hollywood, CA 90029

323-284-8147

sqirlla.com

Petit Trois
More Info

718 N. Highland Ave
Hollywood, CA 90038

petittrois.com

