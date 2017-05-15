Australia, London and New Orleans Are Coming to Los Angeles This Week

Bacchanal in New Orleans, coming this week to DTLA Beau R ./Yelp

With the LA Times Food Bowl going on this month, there are a ton of out of town food folks coming to L.A. for various events and dinners. But it's not just the big festivals that are bringing international talent into the restaurants of the city; collaborations, pop-ups and special events are increasingly global in scope, and some of the world's most exciting chefs are passing through the kitchens of Los Angeles. This coming weekend is chock full of great events showcasing out of town venues and chefs — here are three of those events that look especially delicious.

Redbird Anne Fishbein

Fergus Henderson of London's St. John at Redbird, Saturday May 20

As part of the above mentioned LA Times Food Bowl, Redbird is hosting a dinner with Fergus Henderson. Henderson, of course, is the famed British chef who is often credited with originating the nose-to-tail movement, thanks to his restaurant St. John in London, which opened in 1994. Redbird's Neil Frasier will also be cooking, as well as ink's Michael Voltaggio and Michael Puglisi of Electric City Butchers. Tickets are $225 per person and include tax, tip, and wine. Henderson will also be cooking the following evening with April Bloomfield and a bunch of L.A. chefs at an event above the Border Grill downtown. 114 E. Second Street, downtown; (213) 788-1191, redbird.la.

EXPAND Dining room at Providence Courtesy Providence

Dan Hunter of Australia's Brae at Providence, Saturday May 20

Located in the rural town of Birregurra, Victoria, an hour and a half from Melbourne, Brae is one of Australia's most celebrated restaurants, recently landing at number 44 on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list. It's situated on a 30-acre organic farm, and after eating there you can stay in one of the property's six guest suites. Chef Dan Hunter has just released a new book, BRAE: Recipes and Stories from the Restaurant. In celebration, he's running around the world cooking and talking and this Saturday he'll be cooking at Providence alongside chef Michael Cimarusti. Tickets cost $295 per person and include tax and gratuity, as well as a signed copy of the book. Drinks are extra. 5955 Melrose Ave., Hollywood. (323) 460-4170, providencela.com.

Everson Royce Bar will be hosting New Orleans' Bacchanal this coming Sunday May 21 Anne Fishbein

New Orleans' Bacchanal at Everson Royce Bar, Sunday May 21

If you've ever been to New Orleans, you might know that one of the great joys of that city is Bacchanal, a sprawling restaurant and garden that fronts as a simple wineshop in the Bywater. There is hardly a better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than lounging in that garden, listening to live jazz and drinking wine. This Sunday, Bacchanal is bringing the spirit of that experience to Everson Royce Bar in the arts district. From 2-10 p.m., Bacchanal's chef Joaquin Rodas will be manning outdoor grills, and the Bacchanal house band, Harmonouche will be playing. ERB owner Randy Clement promises a "carnival atmosphere" and says "people will buy carnival tickets redeemable for beer, wine, drinks and food." As such, all prices are a la carte, there is no cover. But you do need to RSVP by emailing bacchanal@erbla.com. 1936 E 7th St., Downtown. (213) 335-6166, erbla.com.